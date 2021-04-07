Kevin De Bruyne signs new Man City deal until 2025

Belgium midfielder will be 34-years-old by the time newly signed contract expires

Jamie Jackson

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new contract until 2025. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new contract until 2025. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

 

Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new contract with Manchester City until 2025, with the Belgian stating he “could not be happier” to extend his career at the club to a decade.

De Bruyne, who earns about £250,000 a week, will be 34 when the terms end and he cited his relationship with Pep Guardiola, who considers the current PFA Player of the Year a linchpin midfielder.

De Bruyne, whose deal had been due to end in 2023, said: “I could not be happier. Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans – my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.

“Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned, and we want the same things.

“My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve.”

De Bruyne, City’s captain when Fernandinho does not play, underlined his importance by helping to create and then scoring the opener in Tuesday’s 2-1 Champions League quarter-final opening leg win over Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium.

The 29-year-old, whose 20 assists last season tied Thierry Henry’s Premier League record for a campaign, has won two league titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups at City.

The director of football, Txiki Begiristain, said: “This is a very significant moment for this football club. Kevin is, without question, one of the best players in world football … I look forward to watching him during his peak years here at Manchester City.” - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.