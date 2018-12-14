Ireland’s Conor Masterson included in Liverpool squad for United clash

Ireland’s Conor Masterson has been included in Liverpool’s squad for this weekend’s visit of Manchester United.

20-year-old Masterson has been called up with Jurgen Klopp facing a defensive crisis ahead of Sunday’s fixture.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot) and Joel Matip (broken collarbone) have joined Joe Gomez (fractured leg) on the sidelines after they were injured during the midweek win over Napoli at Anfield.

This leaves the German with two fit centre-halves in Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren.

Dubliner Masterson is yet to feature for Liverpool’s first-team but has been a regular for the Under-23s.

José Mourinho has injury worries of his own as his side travel to Merseyside. Marcos Rojo looks certain to miss out along withVictor Lindelof and Alexis Sanchez, while Chris Smalling, Diogo Dalot, Anthony Martial, Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are all doubts.