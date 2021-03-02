Former Liverpool forward Ian St John dies aged 82

The former Liverpool and Scotland forward Ian St John, who went on to co-host the popular television show Saint and Greavsie with Jimmy Greaves, has died aged 82.

Liverpool said St John died on Monday evening after illness. He played 425 times for the club from 1961 to 1971, scoring 118 goals.

St John got the extra-time winner when Liverpool secured their first FA Cup against Leeds in 1965 under Bill Shankly. He also won the First Division title in 1964 and 1966.

St John started his career at Motherwell, joining Liverpool for a then club-record fee of £37,500, and played 21 times for Scotland, scoring nine goals. His other clubs included Coventry and Tranmere and he went on to manage Motherwell and Portsmouth. Saint and Greavsie was shown on ITV from 1985-92.

His family said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather. He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside.”

Liverpool said: “The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Ian’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.” - Guardian