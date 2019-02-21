Enda Stevens signs contract extension at Sheffield United

Defender has impressed at side battling for promotion to Premier League

Enda Stevens has signed a contract extension at Sheffield United, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Enda Stevens has signed a contract extension at Sheffield United, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

 

Republic of Ireland international Enda Stevens has signed a contract extension at Sheffield United with the 28-year-old Dubliner committing to the club until the summer of 2022.

The former Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Aston Villa defender joined the club from Portsmouth in 2017 and has become a mainstay of a side that is currently second in the Championship table, just two points behind leaders Norwich City.

“Enda has been outstanding since he came in,” said manager Chris Wilder in an interview with the club’s website. “The way he plays the game, he has been a very important part of our progress in the last 18 months.

“I’ve always been a big fan of his. He has taken to Championship football really well and kicked on, which has resulted in him getting in the Republic of Ireland national squad.”

Stevens made four appearances for Ireland last year including starts in the games away to Poland and Denmark.

