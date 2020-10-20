Bilic hits out at €16.95 pay-per-view for West Brom and Burnley

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is concerned fans could be priced out of football after supporters had to shell out to watch the Baggies’ stalemate with Burnley.

Fans were forced to pay £14.95 (€16.95 in Ireland) to see Albion hold the Clarets to a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns on Monday.

It ended ending the longest wait for a goalless draw from the start of a campaign in the Premier League’s history, coming in the 47th game.

Chris Wood should have won it for the visitors but hit the bar in the second half while Karlan Grant had a goal disallowed for offside as neither side found a breakthrough.

Games remain behind-closed-doors amid the coronavirus pandemic with fans now asked to pay for those not selected for regular TV coverage.

Bilic said: “It’s not my money it’s their money. Football should not be free, but affordable, and I always used to say football is not polo or golf, it’s the sport for masses, a working-class sport and it should be affordable to everybody.”

He continued: “It was a fair result, it’s not what we were looking for and our line-up and philosophy showed that.

“I told the guys to take this positively because I saw a big team effort, really good basics and organisation and the guys gave me everything.”