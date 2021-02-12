Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reacts to ‘vile’ social media abuse

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his family have received threats this season and that it is vital football is given better protection against online abuse.

He is the latest high-profile Premier League figure to reveal he has been affected by threatening behaviour, a day after Newcastle’s Steve Bruce said he had been on the receiving end of “vile and abusive” messages that included death threats. In Arteta’s case it went as far as his loved ones and he explained that the club attempted to intervene.

Asked whether he had received any threats himself, Arteta replied: “I’d prefer not to [speak about it] but I think we’re all exposed to that in this industry. That’s why I’d prefer not to read it because it would affect me personally much more the moment somebody wants to touch my family. Because it happened, the club was aware of it and we tried to do something about it.

“That’s it. We have to live with it. It’s not going to stop tomorrow, we know what, but medium or long term can we do something about it? That’s what I am pushing for.”

Arteta made clear that the involvement of his family crossed a line.

“I’m not the only person suffering these types of things,” he said. “When you’re winning, everything is beautiful and you are incredible and you are the best coach, but when you lose it’s completely the opposite. That’s reality. It’s not pleasant when they go personal against me, but I can take it. When family is involved, then it’s a different story.”

Last week Arteta demanded action from social media companies after a wave of abuse during which Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rashford and Reece James were among those targeted. The referee Mike Dean was stood down from Premier League duty this weekend after he and his family received death threats earlier in the week.

Top-flight clubs are understood to feel concerned at a lack of support from social media companies. In cases of abuse a club will typically report a certain account or user to the social media company in question, and then refer to the police or football bodies as required, but there is frustration that action often begins and ends with the blocking of that account. Arteta emphasised that he has no problem with social media itself, but asked that it be used considerately.

“Do it in a respectful way,” said Arteta, whose team will play the home leg of their Europa League tie against Benfica in Athens. “You don’t have to batter anybody or try to hurt anybody. Just give your opinion with the best intentions and when it’s constructive I think everybody can take criticism.”

Instagram acts

On Friday Instagram temporarily suspended a user identified as having sent racist abuse to Swansea’s Yan Dhanda via direct message. Its parent company Facebook said the user “has been suspended from sending messages on Instagram for a set period of time” but would not elaborate on the length of the suspension for fear that users might game the system.

Facebook confirmed the user would be able to send messages following the suspension. “We think it’s important people have the opportunity to learn from their mistakes,” said a spokesperson.

Dhanda reported the abuse on Wednesday, after the FA Cup tie with Manchester City, and his club shared material with South Wales police, who are investigating.

The incident was the first high-profile test of policies launched this week by Facebook, which the company said would mean accounts being permanently blocked “more quickly in Instagram direct messaging than anywhere else on the platform”. – Guardian