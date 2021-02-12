The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday February 13th

Leicester v Liverpool (12.30pm)

Leicester defender James Justin has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury. Dennis Praet, Wesley Fofana and Timothy Castagne are out with hamstring issues while Wes Morgan (back) is also sidelined.

Liverpool’s stand-in centre-back Fabinho will miss out with a muscle issue so that increases the chances of Ozan Kabak making his debut. Midfielder Jordan Henderson is likely to partner either the Schalke loanee or Nat Phillips at the back. Thiago Alcantara was absent from some training earlier in the week and may not feature.

Last season: Leicester 0 Liverpool 4, Liverpool 2 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Leicester W D L W D; Liverpool L W W L L

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 13; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 22

Match odds: H 5-2 D 5-2 A 11-10

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Crystal Palace v Burnley (3pm)

Crystal Palace will again have to do without forward Wilfried Zaha (hamstring). Defender Joel Ward (hip) should be in contention again but Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (eye), James McArthur (muscle), James McCarthy (groin), Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring) and Connor Wickham (thigh) are all still unavailable.

Nick Pope and Jack Cork have returned to training for Burnley but Charlie Taylor and Robbie Brady are expected to miss out again. Chris Wood is also doubtful but Josh Brownhill could come back into contention.

Last season: Crystal Palace 0 Burnley 1, Burnley 0 Crystal Palace 2

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L L W W L; Burnley W W L L D

Top scorers: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 9; Chris Wood (Burnley) 4

Match odds: H 13-10 D 11-5 A 23-10

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Manchester City v Tottenham (5.30pm)

Defender Ruben Dias and midfielder Rodri are both expected to be fit for leaders Manchester City. Dias missed the FA Cup win at Swansea through illness while Rodri limped off late in the game. Sergio Aguero continues to build up his fitness after a spell out with Covid-19 but may not return this weekend. Kevin De Bruyne, Nathan Ake and Fernandinho remain on the sidelines.

Tottenham will definitely be without Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring). Harry Kane is expected to return to the starting XI while Gareth Bale will need to be assessed. Serge Aurier (calf) is likely to be part of the travelling squad.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Manchester City 0, Manchester City 2 Tottenham 2

Last five league matches: Manchester City W W W W W; Tottenham W L L L W

Top scorers: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 12; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 21

Match odds: H 1-3 D 9-2 A 8-1

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Brighton v Aston Villa (8pm)

Brighton will check on Adam Webster (ankle) and Davy Propper (groin), who missed the midweek FA Cup defeat to Leicester. Graham Potter remains without Tariq Lamptey (hamstring), Solly March (knee), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (hamstring) and Florin Andone (knee).

Villa defender Kortney Hause (foot) is unlikely to return before the end of the month while striker Wesley (knee) is not close to a return. Morgan Sanson awaits his full debut and Douglas Luiz will be hoping for a recall.

Last season: Brighton 1 Aston Villa 1, Aston Villa 2 Brighton 1

Last five league matches: Brighton W D W W D; Aston Villa W L W L W

Top scorers: Neal Maupay (Brighton) 7; Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 12

Match odds: H 7-4 D 23-10 A 8-5

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)

Amad Diallo could feature against in Manchester United’s matchday squad against West Brom. Photogtaph: Martin Rickett/PA

Sunday February 14th

Southampton v Wolves (12pm)

Alex McCarthy should return in goal for Southampton despite Fraser Forster keeping a clean sheet in Thursday’s FA Cup meeting between these teams, though there will be few changes overall.

Skipper Conor Coady, Rui Patricio and Willian Jose are all expected to return for Wolves, with Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto also starting. Raul Jimenez (fractured skull), Daniel Podence (groin), Willy Boly (thigh) and Marcal (groin) remain out.

Last season: Southampton 2 Wolverhampton 3, Wolverhampton 1 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Southampton L L L L L; Wolverhampton L D L W D

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 7; Pedro Neto & Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 4

Match odds: H 6-4 D 11-5 A 2-1

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

West Brom v Manchester United (2pm)

Grady Diangana (hamstring) is likely to remain sidelined for West Brom. Loan signing Okay Yokuslu could make his full debut.

Eric Bailly is back in contention for United. The defender last played at Fulham on January 20th. Paul Pogba (thigh) and Phil Jones (knee) remain out. January signing Amad Diallo was on the bench for the first time in Tuesday’s FA Cup win against West Ham.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: West Brom L L D L L; Manchester United W L D W D

Top scorers: Matheus Pereira (West Brom) 6; Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 18

Match odds: H 17-2 D 9-2 A 1-3

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Arsenal v Leeds (4.30pm)

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey due to a hamstring problem. Kieran Tierney (leg) is also still missing but Bernd Leno and David Luiz are back from suspension.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ calf injury will be assessed. Rodrigo and Pablo Hernandez have not recovered from respective muscle strains and winger Ian Poveda (ankle), plus defenders Diego Llorente (muscle strain), Robin Koch and Gaetano Berardi (both knee) are still out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Arsenal W W D L L; Leeds L W W L W

Top scorers: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 10; Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 12

Match odds: H 4-5 D 29-10 A 16-5

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Everton v Fulham (7pm)

Everton’s England pair Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and Jordan Pickford (rib) miss out with Robin Olsen, who has conceded seven in his last two matches, continuing in goal. James Rodriguez and Andre Gomes return after missing the FA Cup win over Tottenham.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney remains sidelined with an ongoing knee problem. Terence Kongolo faces a lengthy return from a broken foot and subsequent knock but he could feature before the end of the season.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Everton W D L W D; Fulham L D D L D

Top scorers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 18; Bobby DeCordova-Reid (Fulham) 7

Match odds: H 10-11 D 13-5 A 3-1

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)