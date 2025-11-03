Fianna Fáil insists Ivan Yates did not provide campaign advice to Jim Gavin team

Fianna Fáil has confirmed that it hired Ivan Yates during the presidential campaign to provide four hours of “interview and debate training” and that he was not involved in its campaign team.

Controversy about coaching provided by the broadcaster and former Fine Gael minister Ivan Yates to Fianna Fáil doomed presidential campaign has sparked an internal Government row and fallout over his media about during the election.

The party’s candidate, Jim Gavin, withdrew from the campaign more than a week before the vote on October 24th due to controversy about his failure to repay a former tenant more than €3,000 in overpaid rent.

In a statement on Monday morning, the party said that Mr Yates had not worked with the party beyond September 29th.

It said the commentator was hired for two specific debate programmes. It said the focus of the training was “the practicalities of in-studio interviews.”

“Like all political parties, Fianna Fáil has for many years used the services of media skills consultants. The party currently works with a number of providers, all on an ad hoc basis.

“In relation to the recent presidential campaign, the Party retained the services of Ivan Yates to provide interview and debate training. The focus of the training was on the practicalities of in-studio interviews and was centred on preparations for two specific programmes.

“Ivan provided two sessions in the early stage of the campaign, between the period 23rd September to 29th September. There was no further training or intervention provided after 29th September. Ivan’s training totalled approximately four hours.

“He did not provide any campaign advice, nor was he involved in the campaign team.”

Mr Yates sparked a campaign-trail controversy when he suggested that were he working with Fine Gael, he would “smear the bejaysus” out of Independent candidate Catherine Connolly.

Fine Gael TD and Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy on Sunday told RTÉ Radio that Fianna Fáil had “questions to answer” on the matter.

He said Fianna Fáil could not “just dismiss” questions about the media training work Mr Yates did with Mr Gavin.

A Fine Gael spokesman said it has not used Mr Yates for media training or similar work.

After the news emerged, Mr Yates’s role as a co-presenter of the Path to Power podcast with Today FM broadcaster Matt Cooper was ended.

A Newstalk spokeswoman said: “Ivan Yates operated as a cover presenter on Newstalk for three days during the presidential campaign on September 23rd, 24th and 25th from 9am-12pm.”

“Ivan Yates did not inform Newstalk of any conflict of interest relating to the presidential election campaign ... This matter is currently under review by Newstalk management.”

RTÉ said Mr Yates was interviewed three times about the election but not during the election period as defined by media regulator Coimisiún na Meán.

It has asked him why he did not disclose his involvement with one campaign, and said that had it been informed, it would have advised him that it would have to be disclosed to the audience. It said it is satisfied there was no breach of election guidelines by RTÉ.

Mr Yates did not respond to a request for comment.

Coimisiún na Meán has been contacted for comment.