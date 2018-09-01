Adama Traore strikes at the death to leave West Ham pointless

West Ham United 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

Substitute Adama Traore struck the winner in stoppage time for Wolverhampton Wanderers as they beat bottom team West Ham United 1-0 in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Saturday, piling the pressure on Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

After a turgid first half, both teams burst into life in the second period and West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski and Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio had to pull off a string of fine saves between them to keep the game scoreless, including one stop Patricio made with his face to deny Marko Arnautovic.

Striker Raul Jimenez had a glorious chance to put Wolves ahead but he failed to connect with Matt Doherty’s low cross with the goal at his mercy, and the game looked like finishing scoreless until Ruben Neves won the ball back high up the pitch in stoppage time.

The ball was worked on to Traore, who gleefully smashed it into the bottom corner to give Wolves their first Premier League win of the campaign, while West Ham, whose fans booed and whistled loudly at the final whistle, have now lost four in a row.

Everton 1 Huddersfield Town 1

Everton gave a Premier League debut to new signing Lucas Digne who marked the occasion with an assist but the hosts were frustrated by a dogged Huddersfield as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Huddersfield took a surprise 34th-minute lead when Phil Billing headed past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from a corner.

But the lead was wiped out almost immediately when left back Digne’s cross was guided home by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Seamus Coleman tussles with Rajiv van La Parra during Everton’s draw with Huddersfield. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

The closest Everton came to a winner after the break was when Ademola Lookman’s tantalising cross just eluded Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Everton remain unbeaten after four games but have drawn three times, while Huddersfield are yet to win this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Fulham 2

Glenn Murray scored twice as Brighton & Hove Albion came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Fulham at the Amex Stadium in the first ever top-tier meeting between the sides.

Murray gave Brighton hope on 67 minutes when he side-footed home from close in moments after Aleksandar Mitrovic looked to have set up a Fulham win with his fourth goal in three games.

But the Serb’s joy was short-lived as he then handled in his own area to concede a penalty, which Murray took after Pascal Gross had missed from the spot in the first half.

Fulham’s Andre Schurrle opened the scoring on 43 minutes when he got on the end of Jean Michael Seri’s pass for his second goal in successive games.

Glenn Murray scores Brighton’s equaliser against Fulham from the penalty spot. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty

Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 2

Southampton earned their first win of the Premier League season with an impressive 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Danny Ings, on loan from Liverpool, scored his second goal of the season in the 47th minute to put the Saints ahead and they should have doubled their lead but Charlie Austin saw a penalty saved by Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Saints had keeper Alex McCarthy, called up to the England squad this week, to thank for a series of fine saves including a brilliant late stop to keep out a close-range effort from Palace striker Christian Benteke.

Danny Ings celebrates after opening the scoring for Southampton against Crystal Palace. Photograph: Alex Morton/Getty

With Roy Hodgson’s side piling forward in search of an equaliser, Southampton struck on the break with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s finish making sure of the victory in stoppage time.