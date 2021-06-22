England’s Manu Tuilagi suffers fresh injury setback

Centre withdraws from training squad for next month’s Tests against USA and Canada

Manu Tuilagi has withdrawn from England’s training squad for their summer Tests against the United States and Canada because of injury. File photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Manu Tuilagi has suffered a fresh injury setback that has forced him to withdraw from England’s training squad for next month’s Tests against the USA and Canada.

Tuilagi has played three matches for Sale since recovering from an Achilles problem sustained in September, only to pick up a knock in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership semi-final defeat by Exeter.

After an assessment by the Sharks, the 30-year-old has been pulled out of Eddie Jones’ 36-strong squad, who are preparing for Sunday’s ‘A’ international against Scotland.

He will be replaced by Fraser Dingwall of Northampton Saints in the squad, the English RFU said.

