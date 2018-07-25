Eamon Dunphy to leave his role with RTÉ Sport

72-year-old announces he will now concentrate on his podcast ‘The Stand’
Eamon Dunphy is to leave his role with RTÉ Sport. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Eamon Dunphy has confirmed he is to leave his role with RTÉ Sport.

The former Republic of Ireland international-turned journalist had worked for the broadcaster for 40 years - making his final appearances during this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The 72-year-old released a statement on Wednesday announcing his decision, it read: “Two years ago, I decided not to renew my contract with RTÉ Sport. At the time, they prevailed upon me to stay and, in fact, offered me a rise, a small one, to do so.

“However, before the World Cup I told them this time, I would be leaving. I intend to focus on my podcast The Stand which is flourishing and has had over 2.3 million listens since we started. That’s where my energy will now be devoted.

“In my 40 years with RTÉ, I made many good friends and I wish them the very best for the future.”

RTÉ head of sport Declan McBennett paid tribute to Dunphy, saying: “We would like to thank Eamon for the immense contribution he has made to our sporting coverage across four decades. He was there for every key moment throughout that time as we were gripped by the exploits of our international side in particular.

“His insight and analysis informed, enthralled and entertained a nation. Eamon has now decided to pursue other avenues and we wish him every success in those ventures.’

