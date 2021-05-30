Kevin De Bruyne out of hospital with fractured nose and eye socket

Man City midfielder hurt in Champions League final and now a doubt for Euro 2020

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne receives help from team-mate Ruben Dias after picking up a nasty facial injury during the Champions League final in Porto. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Kevin De Bruyne is out of hospital after suffering a fractured nose and eye socket during Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

The 29-year-old playmaker had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 60th minute on Saturday evening following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

The Chelsea defender was booked for the challenge on De Bruyne, who left the field in tears at the Estadio do Dragao.

City boss Pep Guardiola was unsure about the severity of the injury after the match, with De Bruyne providing an update on the issue on Sunday morning.

“Hi guys just got back from the hospital,” the Belgium international posted on Twitter.

“My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back.”

Belgium’s opening Group B match of Euro 2020 is against Russia in Saint Petersburg on Saturday June 12th - leaving him with just two weeks to recover.

