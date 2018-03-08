Giorgio Chiellini: ‘It’s the history of Tottenham’

Juve war horse inspired his side past Spurs and into quarters

David Hytner at Wembley

Giorgio Chiellini celebrates Juve’s win at Wembley. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Giorgio Chiellini celebrates Juve’s win at Wembley. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

 

Giorgio Chiellini watched Juventus destroy Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League dream with a devastating one-two punch and said the London club lacked the mental toughness to win matches at this most rarefied level. Spurs were 1-0 up at Wembley for a 3-2 aggregate lead in the last 16 – thanks to Son Heung-min’s 39th-minute goal. They were in control. But Juventus sparked shortly after the hour to floor them with Gonzalo Higuaín and Paulo Dybala goals inside three minutes. Chiellini argued that Juventus’s triumph was built on their superior knowhow.

“It’s the history of Tottenham,” he said. “They always create many chances and score so much but, in the end, they miss always something to arrive at the end. We believe in history. Also yesterday in the game between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain [which Real won] – the history it’s important and the experience is important.”

Juventus have their sights on a third Champions League final in four seasons. “Four years ago, we did not have this experience but we have grown up year by year,” Chiellini said. “We believe until the end. We earned our luck. Tottenham had their chances and are a fine team but they’re on the verge of being able to win this type of game. Sometimes, you need that spark, maybe a trophy win. We had our experience and we made the most of it.”

Chiellini’s assertions were disputed by Mauricio Pochettino. Spurs’ manager said his team had “dominated”, particularly in terms of chances created. Harry Kane was denied a stoppage-time equaliser by the inside of a post.

Harry Kane and Giorgio Chiellini during Juve’s 2-1 win at Wembley. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters
Harry Kane and Giorgio Chiellini during Juve’s 2-1 win at Wembley. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

“The defeat was not down to a lack of experience or a lack of concentration,” Pochettino said. “How many chances did we concede in two legs? Today, Juventus had three chances and they scored twice. We created many chances and scored one. We can talk about the reasons but the reality is they create three chances and score twice and we create many and score once.

“I feel very proud. In the two games, we were much better. But at this level in three minutes the tie turned for Juventus. We conceded two goals – two big mistakes – and that is why we are out. It is clear we deserved a lot more. Cut these three minutes and you praise the players a lot. It was a little bit unfair.”

Massimiliano Allegri, the Juventus manager, saw the game turn after he introduced Kwadwo Asamoah and Stephan Lichtsteiner, and tweaked his formation. “The changes made a difference and I felt there had a been a dip in the physicality of the Spurs players,” Allegri said. “We are used to these games. We are part of the history of this competition.”

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.