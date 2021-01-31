Barcelona deny responsibility for publication of Messi’s contract

Spanish newspaper El Mundo published details €555m deal across four-year contract

Lionel Messi: his existing deal expires at the end of the season, and he has previously said he is in no rush to decide on his future. Photograph: Getty Images

Lionel Messi: his existing deal expires at the end of the season, and he has previously said he is in no rush to decide on his future. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Barcelona have denied responsibility for the publication of Lionel Messi’s current contract with the Catalan giants.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo published the astonishing details of the Argentinian’s deal, claiming Messi is earning over €555 million across his four-year contract.

Reports in Spain say Messi will seek to take legal action against the newspaper, while Barcelona have confirmed they will be doing the same.

A club statement read: “In view of the information published today in the newspaper El Mundo, in relation to the professional contract signed between FC Barcelona and the player Lionel Messi, the club regrets its publication given that it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties.

“FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.

“FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history.”

Messi’s existing deal expires at the end of the season, and he has previously said he is in no rush to decide on his future.

El Mundo claimed earlier in the week that Barcelona were “on the verge of bankruptcy” as they wrestle with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the club finances.

Barcelona will hold their elections for a new club president in March, to replace Josep Bartomeu, who was frequently criticised by Messi.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.