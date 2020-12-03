Bale and Dele Alli score as Tottenham qualify with draw in Austria

LASK 3 Tottenham 3

Tottenham secured their passage into the Europa League knockout stage with a game to spare, but only after an off-colour showing in a 3-3 draw away to LASK in Group J.

Penalties from Gareth Bale and substitute Dele Alli sandwiched Son Heung-min’s 12th strike of the season on a difficult night for Spurs in Austria.

The hosts were worthy of a point while questions could be asked of one-time England goalkeeper Joe Hart for two of the LASK goals.

He could do nothing about Mamoudou Karamoko’s wonderful equaliser in the third minute of added time at the end of the contest — and despite drama aplenty, Jose Mourinho’s side did enough and can now focus on Sunday’s derby with Arsenal.

Injuries meant forwards Harry Kane and Carlos Vinicius were absent at Linzer Stadion and Tottenham’s manager picked three players from last weekend’s stalemate at Chelsea. Victory at home to Royal Antwerp next Thursday will ensure they progress in top spot.

Zorya Luhansk 1 Leicester 0

Leicester have work to do in their final game if they are to win their Europa League group after a much-changed side were beaten 1-0 by Zorya Luhansk in Ukraine.

Substitute Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored six minutes from time to inflict a first defeat on the Foxes in the competition. They remain top of Group G thanks to their head-to-head record against Braga and will finish first if they win at home to AEK Athens in their final group game.

However, a cause for concern for boss Brendan Rodgers will be the injury that forced off Caglar Soyuncu just 16 minutes into his return, following a six-week absence with a groin problem.

Rodgers made nine changes to his team, with James Justin and Dennis Praet the only survivors from the Premier League defeat to Fulham on Monday. The likes of Jonny Evans, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel were all left at home and rested.