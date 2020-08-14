Aberdeen players ‘fined heavily’ for Covid-19 protocol breach

Eight players had visited a bar on August 1st in breach of government guidance

Aberdeen’s trip to face St Johnstone was postponed following two positive Covid-19 tests for Dons players. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The eight Aberdeen players who breached Covid-19 protocols and prompted three league matches to be postponed have been severely reprimanded and heavily fined, the Scottish Premiership club said on Friday.

The players had visited a bar on August 1st in breach of their own Covid-19 protocols and government guidance, following their opening 1-0 defeat by Rangers.

“As a result of our investigation, these players have been severely reprimanded and fined heavily,” said club chairman Dave Cormack in a statement.

“Contractually, the specifics must remain confidential between the club and each player but, rest assured, the financial fines are in line with the severity of the consequences of their actions.

“Their actions were indefensible... they have been punished by the club, and are suffering the humiliation that goes with making a mistake in the public eye.”

The club said the fines will be donated to the National Health Service in Grampian.

Aberdeen’s match at St Johnstone on August 9th was postponed after two of the club’s players tested positive for Covid-19, with six more self-isolating. That game will now be played on August 20th.

On Wednesday, Aberdeen’s home game against Hamilton and trip to Celtic were also postponed. Celtic’s Belgian defender Boli Bolingoli also broke quarantine rules and was reprimanded.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) said in a statement that it has opened separate disciplinary proceedings against Celtic and Aberdeen for “alleged breaches of the SPFL’s Covid-19 - Requirements and Testing Regulation”.

