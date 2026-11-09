Gianni Infantino feels the heat with 11-metre bonfire effigy

Bonfire effigy of the week

Probably the one chosen by the Edenbridge Bonfire Society in Kent. In the past, they’ve created effigies of characters such as Saddam Hussein, Tony Blair, Lance Armstrong, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and, eh, Mario Balotelli. (We were also puzzled by that last pick, until reading that he was selected because he set fire to his own house by letting off fireworks in his bathroom, so he was a reasonable choice.)

But this year’s pick? Fifa president Gianni Infantino for a “string of decisions that have left their mark on the world of football in the wake of the World Cup”, the BBC reported.

The 11-metre high effigy, with cash coming out its ears, featured a golden statue of US president Donald Trump’s head, a “Presidents for Dummies” book, a phone dialling a “red card hotline”, and – just for good measure – a Manchester City shirt in a bin. Mario got off lightly.

Apology of the week

That would be the one issued by Celtic old boy Frank McAvennie for comments he made about current Celtic defender Auston Trusty.

“I can understand why people feel my comments were insensitive, and looking back, I should have chosen my words more carefully. Everyone deals with grief differently, and I certainly meant no disrespect to Auston or his family,” McAvennie’s apology read.

What had he said? Well, Trusty’s father died last month, so he returned to his native USA to attend the funeral and be with his family. As a result, he missed four games for Celtic.

“How long do you want off,” McAvennie asked of Trusty on his podcast. “Martin [O’Neill] says he’s away to celebrate the life of his dad. Celebrate the life? You’ve got football. You’re getting paid and we’re in trouble. How long is it going to be? It’s the woke brigade now, isn’t it? It’s nonsense.”

We can call Frank many things, but woke probably isn’t one of them.

Quote

“Our seats numbered 7C are now also removed from our flights to Funchal.” – Dutch airline Transavia with a rather unique tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo on his retirement from international football.

Number: 40

That’s how many years it had been since Manchester United last fell in to the relegation zone in England’s top flight (aside from the first few weeks of a season) until Saturday.

Word of mouth

“I’m going to tell you something, guys. His name is Lamine Yamal, but Yamal is not his surname. His surname is Nasraoui Ebana. I want everyone to understand that. So, don’t get confused.” – Lamine Yamal’s Da Mounir Nasraoui explaining that we’ve been calling his lad by the wrong name all the time. It’d be like calling a fella by the name of Pat Joe, “Joe”.

“Playing Bouaddi as a number eight or number 10 is like playing Messi in goal. His position is number six.” – Former Egypt forward Mohamed Aboutrika somewhat critical of how Enzo Maresca is deploying Ayyoub Bouaddi.

“Manchester United is the same level as Barcelona. They are performing very good.” – Unai Emery ahead of Aston Villa’s trip to Old Trafford on Sunday. To which Barça might have replied: “Hello?”

Longest referee’s report this (and probably any other) season

We’ll go with the one Fernando Patrick had to pen after an under-20 game in Brazil between Mamore and Uberlandia. How many red cards did he get to brandish? Just 51.

That included the entire squads of both teams, both head coaches, an assistant coach, a fitness coach, a physio, a masseur and two goalkeeping coaches. Yes, the game turned a touch rowdy.

“I want to see you try and sneak out of here,” Patrick alleged Uberlandia’s sporting director said to him. “I’ll find you outside. It’ll be just me and you, you son of a b***h. I want to kill you, you s**t.”

Mamore vice president Edson Reis was quite sanguine about it all, though. “It could have been much worse,” he said, “someone could have died.” Sounds like the ref almost did.