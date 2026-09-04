Soccer

FAI Cup quarter-finals: Waterford shaping up for silverware while in-form Galway go to Drogheda

Graham Coughlan’s system coming good with 10-game unbeaten streak

Waterford manager Graham Coughlan. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/Inpho
Waterford manager Graham Coughlan. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/Inpho
Gavin Cummiskey
Fri Sept 04 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Waterford slowed St Patrick’s Athletics’ pursuit of Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division last Friday with a 2-0 victory at Richmond Park to stretch their unbeaten run since Graham Coughlan took control to 10 matches.

John Mahon was commanding in defence as Portuguese wing back Benny Couto and Norwegian attacker Jørgen Voilås looked sharp behind a lethal striking force in Tommy Longergan and Podge Amond, who share 25 goals this season.

As Coughlan’s system has bedded in, Waterford look capable of turning a relegation-threatened campaign into silverware.

They should have more than enough to handle a Sligo Rovers side that seem destined to be relegated ever since John Russell was recruited by Shelbourne and captain Will Fitzgerald was sold to Shamrock Rovers.

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Could Arsenal’s transfer window failures come back to haunt Premier League champions?

John Caulfield’s Galway United travel to Drogheda on an eight-game unbeaten streak as Kevin Doherty’s team search for form after just one win from their last six.

St Pat’s host Bohemians on Saturday and Derry City welcome Dundalk to the Brandywell on Sunday, with both games to be shown on RTÉ2 before the semi-final draw takes place on Sunday evening.

FAI Cup quarter-finals

Waterford v Sligo Rovers, RSC, Friday, 7.45pm

Drogheda United v Galway United, Sullivan and Lambe Park, Friday, 7.45pm

St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians, Richmond Park, Saturday, 4pm

Derry City v Dundalk, Brandywell Stadium, Sunday, 4pm

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Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent