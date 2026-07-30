Stop the Game protest could disrupt Ireland’s home game against Austria

A view of tennis balls featuring the Palestinian flag that was thrown on to the pitch in the match against Qatar. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Stop the Game campaign is considering protests around the Republic of Ireland match against Austria at the Aviva Stadium on October 1st if the Nations League fixtures against Israel go ahead as planned.

The Government has supported the FAI decision to move the “home” tie against Israel on October 4th to Bačka Topola in Serbia following the tennis ball protest that delayed the friendly against Qatar at the Aviva in May.

Israel will host Ireland on September 27th in Debrecen, Hungary as football internationals have not been played in Israel since October 2023 due to security concerns.

The FAI, having consulted with An Garda Síochána, expressed concern that similar protests to the Qatar game could lead to an Israel fixture in Dublin being abandoned. The association’s decision to move to Serbia was also on financial grounds, citing a potential loss of €10 million if the matches are not fulfilled.

“If there is a situation that the so-called away game against Israel goes ahead in Hungary, Ireland play Austria a few days later in Dublin,” noted Greg Ennis, the Siptu deputy secretary general, speaking at a Stop the Game press conference in Dublin.

“I would see [the Austria game] being a serious question mark from an industrial point of view regarding transport, hospitality and broadcasting.

“I think the Irish fans do not want these games going ahead,” Ennis continued. “I think there will be a very difficult situation in Dublin if the first game is played [against Israel in Hungary], in my opinion. I see the protests escalating significantly.”

Brendan Ogle, the trade unionist who was hosting the event in the Whistleblower cafe on South Anne Street, declined to confirm that a protest was being planned inside the Aviva during the Austria game.

“I am not going to say here,” said Ogle. “But I think it is pretty clear that the campaign is determined to draw attention to this matter in any way it can. To stop the game.

“All I will say, between now and the game in Serbia, the Stop the Game activists involved in League of Ireland clubs will be looking at every opportunity that they can to draw attention to this issue and put pressure where it should be, on the FAI, and on the Government to get it stopped.

“I am not going to say whether there will be protests at the Austria game or not, but if you look at the calendar it is one of the events that you see, isn’t it?”

The event was also attended by Fintan Drury, former Ireland manager Brian Kerr, former rugby international John Robbie, by video-link from South Africa, and Dr Margaret Connolly, the sister of President Catherine Connolly.

Dr Connolly called on the Ireland players to show “moral responsibility” by refusing to fulfil the Nations League matches against Israel.

“In years to come people will ask – like the rugby lad [Robbie] said – ‘Did you act according to your conscious?’ Only you can decide what kind of men, what kind of heroes, what kind of ambassadors to Ireland you wish to be.

“This is your test now. This is your time to act. Future generations will not only ask what did our Government do, they’ll ask what did you do in the face of unfolding, catastrophic genocide?”

Kerr, speaking from the floor, added: “I would not force a decision on the players. The force should be put on the people in the FAI who have shown a lack of moral courage to make a decision that is not about whether we save six points or save a few million.”