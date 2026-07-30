Tiernan Lynch urges Derry City to play without fear in Conference League clash against Rijeka

Uefa Conference League second qualifying round, second leg: Derry City v Rijeka, 6.30pm (Live on Solidsport)

Tiernan Lynch has urged Derry City to play with no fear as they look to extend their Uefa Conference League run beyond the second round with victory over HNK Rijeka at the Brandywell Stadium tonight.

The second qualifying round tie is delicately poised, with the Croatians leading 1-0 on aggregate from the first leg at the Stadion Rujevica thanks to Croatia international midfielder Toni Fruk’s second-half strike.

Derry’s European fate ultimately comes down to a shootout at the Brandywell in front of another bumper attendance, with the club set to increase their earnings from €700,000 to €1.075 million should they progress.

Much is at stake including Derry’s coefficient rankings and Lynch suggested his team will adopt a more attacking approach for a game they intend to win, despite being considerable 11-4 outsiders for the match.

“The whole European thing at the club is something we definitely have to improve on,” insisted Lynch. “It’s very, very difficult when you’re not seeded in these early rounds.

“The only way you improve that is by grinding out draws, grinding out wins and over a little bit of time you build your coefficient. Shamrock Rovers are the prime example of that. Larne are now a prime example of that. That’s got to be our objective as a club.”

Indeed, the Brandywell boss pointed out the difference in financial clout between Derry and their European opponents, claiming the Croatian outfit’s playing budget for the season is around £8 million (€9.5 million) while their previous opponents in the Europa League qualifiers CSKA Sofia boast a £12 million (€14 million) war chest.

Derry City are certainly no shrinking violets in the transfer market thanks to billionaire chairman Philip O’Doherty, but Rijeka is reportedly holding firm on interest from Hull City and Ajax for their £10 million-rated attacking midfielder Fruk - an indication of the stark difference in resources.

“The lad Toni Fruk is now talking about going from this Rijeka team to Ajax for £10 million. I think their playing budget is £8 million. CSKA’s was £12 million. There’s definitely levels, there’s no doubt about that but as I keep telling the players, it’s 11 v. 11 whenever they step out onto the pitch. If you take away their time and space, and if we have a little more confidence in what we’re doing, then I don’t think we have a huge amount to fear.

“There’s no doubt, they’re a good side but as I keep telling the players, so are we!”