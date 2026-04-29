Israel begins intercepting Gaza aid flotilla Catherine Connolly’s sister is part of

Margaret Connolly at inauguration of President Catherine Connolly in Dublin last year. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Israel ‌has begun taking control ‌of aid ships bound for ​Gaza far from Israeli shores, Israeli army radio ​cited an Israeli source ⁠as saying on ‌Wednesday.

President Catherine Connolly’s sister, Margaret Connolly, is aboard one of the vessels currently forming part of the flotilla.

The ‌report ​did not specify the ⁠number ​of vessels ​involved or their exact ‌location.

On April 12th, ​a second flotilla, the Global Sumud Flotila, ⁠carrying ⁠humanitarian ​aid to Palestinians in Gaza sailed from the Spanish port of Barcelona, aiming to ‌try ⁠to break the Israeli blockade.

Connolly, originally from Co Galway, is a GP and activist based in Co Sligo. She is one of the President’s 13 siblings.

In a statement late on Wednesday night, Global Sumud Flotilla said: “Israeli military boats have illegally surrounded the flotilla in international waters and threatened kidnapping and violence.

“Communications with 11 vessels have been lost and Israeli media claims that 7 boats have been intercepted.

“Governments must act now to protect the flotilla ... hold Israel accountable for these flagrant violations of international law and for Israel’s ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.”

In an interview with The Sligo Champion before her departure, Connolly said: “I have joined the flotilla because we cannot stand by while millions are subjected to forced starvation and an illegal siege.

The newspaper quotes her as saying Palestinians have called for a resolution to the conflict based on international law and ascertaining full rights for Palestinian citizens in Israel.

The flotilla has said its objective is “breaking the illegal blockade on Gaza and establishing a people’s sea corridor” for food and medicines and other essential supplies, it said on social media.

It also claims to have assembled the largest fleet dedicated to breaking the siege of Gaza, with more than 1,000 participants.

Last year, a flotilla carrying aid attempted to reach Gaza but was intercepted by the Israeli military. Fifteen Irish people were on board the vessels when they were intercepted, as was Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Hundreds of participants were detained in Israel before being deported. – Additional reporting: Reuters

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