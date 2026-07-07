Kylian Mbappé tackles ‘despicable’ Paraguayan senator over racist attack

Kylian Mbappé training with France near Boston on Tuesday, the day after he condemned racist comments about him made by Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

France striker Kylian Mbappé hit back at a Paraguayan ‌senator, describing her as a “despicable woman” on Monday after she launched a racist attack on him following Paraguay’s elimination from the World Cup.

Mbappé’s penalty proved the difference in a ​bruising and ill-tempered match as France won 1-0 in Philadelphia on Saturday to advance to the quarter-finals.

Celeste Amarilla wrote a long, racist tirade on X, describing Mbappé as a “colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French,” and as a “brute” who had not learned to write.

Paraguay’s players should have slapped him after the match, she added.

Mbappé, the ​France captain, responded with a strongly worded statement defending not only himself but also the Paraguay players.

“Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You ⁠do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition,” he wrote.

“Through your recklessness and your ‌brazen ‌racism, ​the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.

“I ⁠will never allow people like her the freedom to spread ​their hatred and racism across the world.”

The French Football Federation (FFF) escalated ​the matter, announcing plans to file a criminal complaint, describing her remarks as “utterly abhorrent and unacceptable”.

“These remarks are criminal and reprehensible. They must be ‌prosecuted here as elsewhere. The FFF is reporting the ​matter to the public prosecutor’s office with a view to legal proceedings,” it said.

“These remarks bring shame upon those who make them and ⁠those who disseminate them. The players of the French ⁠national team represent France; it is ​our country that is being insulted.”

The Paraguayan government said it “deplores and rejects the statements” made by Amarilla, saying they were “contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity that our country promotes”.

“The statements of the aforementioned legislator correspond exclusively to the exercise of her individual responsibility as a member of the Legislative Branch and in no way represent the position of the Government of the Republic of Paraguay or the Paraguayan people,” it said in a statement.

French president Emmanuel Macron’s office said the Paraguayan president had written to him to express support and condemned the remarks.

Macron on Tuesday offered words of ‌support for the captain. “Another goal for ⁠Kylian Mbappé. Against racism this time. All my support. When words smear, our values respond: dignity, respect, fraternity,” he said in a post on X.

Un but de plus pour Kylian Mbappé. Contre le racisme cette fois. Tout mon soutien. Quand les mots salissent, nos valeurs répondent : dignité, respect, fraternité. @KMbappe 👏 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 6, 2026

Basilio Nunez, the leader of the South American country’s legislature, said the comments did not represent the “genuine ‌values” of Paraguayans.

“As president of the national congress, I strongly reject racist, xenophobic messages and those that incite violence against any person,” Nunez said.

“The Paraguayan national team gave ​their all with honour and grit at the World Cup. Politics and sports should be kept ​separate.”

France’s assistant coach Guy Stéphan said: “We haven’t spoken with Kylian yet, haven’t had the opportunity.

“But in three words: it’s disgraceful, vile, outrageous.” – Reuters