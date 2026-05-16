Heimir Halgrímsson sticks with tried and tested formation for Grenada friendly

International friendly: Republic of Ireland v Grenada, Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Saturday, 5pm (Irish time) – Live on the RTÉ Player

Usually, any pre-match probing of Heimir Hallgrímsson for team news is met with a polite rebuke. The Republic of Ireland manager was in such a relaxed mood, sitting beside the perfectly manicured La Finca training pitch on Friday morning, that he rattled off his starting XI to face Grenada in Murcia on Saturday evening.

“Max [O’Leary], James [Abankwah] at right wing back, Dara [O’Shea] is captain, Mark McGuinness, [Eiran] Cashin, Tayo [Adaramola], a first start. [Jayson] Molumby and Conor Coventry in midfield, Chieo [Ogbene], Jack Moylan and Adam [Idah].

“That’s the plan anyway.” As it turned out, that plan did have to change slightly, with Abankwah moving to centre back in place of Cashin and Jason Knight slotting in at right wing back.

Almost as an afterthought, Hallgrímsson asked the travelling media to keep the line-up under wraps until “I tell the players tonight.”

The same 5-2-3 formation that we saw in Budapest and Prague will be employed again, although it should look more like 3-4-3.

“The difference is we’ll try to play higher up the pitch. Like we did against [Real Murcia reserves on Tuesday].”

For the record, the uncapped Millenic Alli and Chiedozie Ogbene scored in a 2-0 victory over the locals.

A lot of what Hallgrímsson wants to see from Ireland was revealed this week as the media were invited to watch the full sessions on Thursday and Friday. This provided a glimpse into how the Icelander likes to coach, as he bellowed out demands to maintain “shape” under pressure.

Coaching in English is not an issue for the 58-year-old when there is a whistle around his neck.

This Ireland squad largely comprises players from the Championship that ended in early May, as Hallgrímsson wanted them match-fit for the World Cup. Oh well.

Republic of Ireland Squad Training, La Finca Resort, Alicante, Spain. Jack Moylan has been named as a starter. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

There are two debuts confirmed. Adaramola starts on the left side of defence, while Jack Moylan’s remarkable rise, since being cut loose by Bohemians in 2021, will mean a first cap in front of friends and family at the Estadio Nueva Condomina.

Moylan is being rewarded for his role in Lincoln City topping League One. He will start in the attacking position off the left, usually filled by Finn Azaz.

“The reason for Jack being here is he played really well this season. Not only did we see that but his stats are through the roof, better than many higher-level players.”

Hallgrímsson was in a sharing mood as John O’Shea conducted a lively training session over his shoulder, revealing that Mason Melia will be included in the squad to be named on Sunday to play Qatar on May 28th at the Aviva Stadium and Canada in Montreal on June 6th.

The 18-year-old scored twice for Tottenham Hotspur under-21s in recent playoff matches against Chelsea and Brighton.

There is more. The Arsenal-bound Shamrock Rovers midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna (17) will be named in Jim Crawford’s Ireland under-21s squad for friendlies in Croatia next month, while Rory Finneran (18) looks certain to be capped in Murcia to avoid another Declan Rice situation should England try to claim the Manchester-born midfielder.

“We need to be more strategic in how we see the future,” Hallgrímsson conceded. “Obviously, for me, as a first-team coach, you tend to think short-term. I need to win the game tomorrow. Instead of thinking four, five years ahead. All of these camps and the January camp should be about thinking long-term.

“That is why it is fantastic to have this opportunity here.”

Others in line for a debut are Dundee United left back Will Ferry and Alli, while both reserve goalkeepers Josh Keeley and Killian Cahill could be used in the second half. Unless Grenada – ranked 163rd in the world – turn this friendly into a competitive contest.

“I know Grenada quite well. Obviously, I played against them when I [coached] Jamaica. Like all Caribbean teams, they have fit, fast players. They are good on the counter and when Jamaica played against them, they were really tough. They loved kicking down the Premier League players we had.”

At least Ireland’s Premier League men, like Everton duo Jake O’Brien and Séamus Coleman, along with Brentford pair Caoimhín Kelleher and Nathan Collins, are finishing their club seasons on Sunday before coming into consideration for the Qatar game.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND (v Grenada): M O’Leary (West Brom); J Knight (Bristol City), D O’Shea (Ipswich Town, capt), M McGuinness (Sheffield United), J Abankwah (Watford), T Adaramola (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Crystal Palace); C Coventry (Charlton), J Molumby (West Brom); C Ogbene (Sheffield United, on loan from Ipswich Town), A Idah (Swansea City), J Moylan (Lincoln City).