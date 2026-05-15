Jack Moylan’s Ireland rise shows how League of Ireland is reshaping the national team

It’s a sign of the times. Six of the current Republic of Ireland squad training under the Spanish sun at La Finca resort this week made their way into professional football via the League of Ireland.

“If I went [to England] when I was 16 I would have been home when I was 18,” explained the uncapped Jack Moylan ahead of Saturday’s experimental friendly against Grenada in Murcia. “I have no shame or no problem with that. I just wasn’t good enough or developed enough.”

Moylan’s career is a modern Irish football story. Let go by Bohemians in 2021, the then 19-year-old saw the writing on the wall. Not good enough. Not strong enough. His technique and silky touch were never a concern, but Bohs saw more potential in Dawson Devoy and Ross Tierney.

The truth is, Moylan was neither good enough nor strong enough.

“I was told that a lot as a kid,” he remembered. “I think every kid might get told that at some stage. But look, I was very small. I probably wasn’t good enough. And in fairness, that Bohs team had some really good young lads and Rossy and Dawson were there ahead of me.”

Now 24, and having finished a League One campaign when his 11 goals and seven assists helped Lincoln City secure promotion to the EFL Championship, Moylan has the benefit of perspective.

Five years ago, he had to get a job, at Bike Row Ski in Kinsealy, before the lonely round trip to Wexford to train with his new club.

“Some dark days. When I was released [by Bohs] I thought: ‘That’s my chance gone.’ But you got to get on with it and keep working hard.”

Lincoln City's Jack Moylan (left) and Reeco Hackett celebrate with fans after the League One win over Wycombe Wanderers last month. Photograph: Bruce Rollinson/PA

[ Dundee defender Will Ferry called up to Republic of Ireland squad for Grenada friendlyOpens in new window ]

Wexford FC is where Damien Duff found him. The Shelbourne manager needed to build his attack around a flexible number 10. The greatest compliment Duff paid Moylan was to bemoan his departure, within two years, to the English lower leagues.

“He texted last night to ask how I was getting on,” laughed Moylan. “Slagging me again about eating too much of ‘me ma’s coddle.’ I don’t even eat coddle. Me ma is a vegetarian.

“He was just making sure I was doing everything right. He even speaks to my Dad. It shows the fella he is, he cares a lot about his players.

“I’ve had to listen to him on the TV over the last few Friday nights. He might not mind me saying, he is dying to get back involved. He loves football so much. For him to go away from the game is impossible.”

It was Duff who gave Moylan the gift of siestas.

“He used to be obsessed with sleeping, and thank God it’s one of the best things that’s happened to me. He couldn’t believe that lads went home and didn’t sleep. Every day for the last four years, I’ve had a nap after training.”

The move to Lincoln was a culture shock and came with familiar doubts.

“When I made my debut against Stevenage I was standing in the tunnel and they were just monsters, every single one of them was six foot six inches. I was a fragile lad coming over from Dublin. That’s the biggest step up from the League of Ireland. I don’t think the quality is a massive difference. From League One anyway.”

Rory Finneran. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Moylan’s first cap is in touching distance. Rory Finneran (18), the Manchester-born Newcastle United midfielder, is also set to make his debut on Saturday evening at Estadio Enrique Roca.

“I want to stay here. Not just a fun story for the summer, I want to be here for the next 10, 15 years.”

There are five more like Moylan. Made in the League of Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene left Cork City to make a name for himself at Limerick until Brentford set him on a path towards the Premier League.

In 2021, Aidomo Emakhu, now at Oxford United, scored the winner for Shamrock Rovers against Teuta from Albania on a memorable European night in Tallaght. That was the same year Josh Keeley started in goal for St Patrick’s Athletic against Finn Harps. James Abankwah won an FAI Cup medal with St Pat’s before signing for Udinese in 2022, while Andrew Moran made three appearances for Bray Wanderers in 2019 before joining Brighton.

This is only the beginning. Brexit’s unintended gift to Irish football was to block its teenagers from moving to a British club until they turn 18.

“Look at the likes of Victor [Ozhianvuna] now who is playing men’s football [for Rovers] every single week,” Moylan said. “I think that’s massive for him.

“I think Brexit is probably the best thing that’s happened to the League of Ireland, to keep boys until they are 18 and play 50, 60 games so when they go over they go straight into a team.

“Not to play under-23s football, it’s fake football, I’ve seen it over there.

“You want to be going from men’s football straight into men’s football.”

[ Millenic Alli and Adam Idah score as Ireland beat Murcia B in warm-up gameOpens in new window ]