Nine goals, nine photographs, football nirvana

Ousmane Dembele (bottom) celebrates scoring Paris Saint-Germain fifth goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Has there ever been a game of football like this? asked Barnay Ronay in his match report. These nine photographs capture the nine goals and the beautiful chaos of Tuesday’s game in Paris.

17th minute: PSG 0 Bayern 1

Luis Diaz made it, funnelling the ball with real purpose into the PSG half, exchanging passes with Olise, before being tripped by an over-stretching Willian Pacho. Harry Kane rolls the ball into the corner as PSG keeper Matsay Safonov dives the other way

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

24th minute: PSG 1 Bayern 1

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia runs at the retreating Bayern defence, zigzagging inside and curls a lovely low shot into the far corner, begore celebrating with team-mates in front of the PSG fans

Photograph: Franck Fife / Getty Images

33rd minute: PSG 2, Bayern 1

PSG take the lead from a corner, João Neves wrenching his neck and producing a sensational header across goal and into the corner.

Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

41st minute: PSG 2 Bayern 2

Michael Olise takes the ball in a central position, four PSG defenders ahead of him, and just drifts into the space that is suddenly there, and produces a no-backlift spank into somewhere close to the centre of the goal. Sublime.

Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

45th minute: PSG 3 Bayern 2

In first-half injury-time PSG get a penalty, awarded after a VAR check on an Alphonso Davies handball from a driven cross. Ousmane Dembélé buries the kick.

Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

56th minute: PSG 4 Bayern 2

Kvaratskhelia, unmarked, slams home his second after good work from Hakimi on the right, his cross making its way to the Georgian via a Dembele dummy.

Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

58th minute: PSG 5 Bayern 2

Two minutes later, Dembélé makes it 5-2, given far too much space to jink and hit a shot in off the near post. The PSG celebration perhaps reflects a feeling they now have the tie in the bag.

Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

65th minute: PSG 5 Bayern 3

Dayot Upamecano (2) heads in a floated free kick and the comeback is on.

Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

68th minute: PSG 5 Bayern 4

Kane (9) floats a lovely pass forward to Diaz (14), before he jinks inside then out and smashes the ball into the corner. The game’s final goal cuts the margin to one goal and puts the return leg and final outcome very much in the melting pot.