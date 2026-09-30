FAI to face questions over handling of Israel game at Oireachtas committee appearance

People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger has said that FAI chief executive David Courell and the rest of the FAI board should resign. Photograph: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) will face questions over its handling of last week’s game against Israel at an Oireachtas committee appearance on Wednesday.

Despite criticism of the fixture against the backdrop of Israel’s war on Gaza, it went ahead following a player vote.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu left the squad before the Uefa Nations League clash, which Ireland won 3-0.

FAI chief executive David Courell and other executives are expected to face questions from TDs and Senators during their sports committee appearance.

Some Opposition TDs have been highly critical of the FAI’s stance on the Israel clash. Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday, People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger said Courell and the rest of the FAI board should resign.

Following the fixture in Hungary, Ireland are due to face Israel again in Serbia next weekend.

Social Democrats’ spokesman on sport and former League of Ireland player Daniel Ennis has called on the board of the FAI to step in and support Ireland players who “don’t want to share the same pitch as a genocidal regime”.

Ennis claims eight players do not want to play the next fixture and said the FAI board should step in.

[ Ireland squad yet to decide on whether to play second Israel matchOpens in new window ]

[ FAI president Paul Cooke defends handling of Israel v Ireland gameOpens in new window ]

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Ennis said that the “racist and genocidal chants” that had been seen at the previous game highlighted why Ireland should not play the next one.

“We’ve eight players that have already said they don’t want to play against Israel. From a footballing point of view, I wouldn’t like to go out on a football pitch knowing that eight of my players don’t want to be on that pitch.

“And it’s not because of footballing decisions. It’s not because of injuries. It’s because they don’t want to share the same pitch as a genocidal regime.”

[ ‘We have a country 10 times better than theirs’: Israel captain criticises Ireland after 3-0 defeatOpens in new window ]

The appearance of the FAI before the Oireachtas sports committee was about accountability and transparency, he said.

Ennis said he would not attend the game between Ireland and Austria in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, but that he would be outside protesting.