Middle East

Israeli strikes kill six people in Gaza, medics say

At ‌least 1,400 Palestinians have ⁠been killed in Gaza since last year’s US-brokered ceasefire

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a minibus and killed five people in Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood. Photograph: Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a minibus and killed five people in Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood. Photograph: Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images
Wed Sept 30 2026 - 16:042 MIN READ

Israeli strikes killed at least six Palestinians in two separate attacks in ‌the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the territory’s health officials said.

Medics said an Israeli ​air strike on a vehicle killed at least four people and wounded 14 others in the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood in Gaza City, while an earlier air strike on ​an apartment elsewhere in the city killed a woman.

Later on Wednesday, an Israeli ⁠air strike outside a mosque in Khan Younis killed one person ‌and ‌wounded ​others, medics said, taking the day’s death toll to at least six.

The Israeli military did not ⁠immediately comment on any ​of the reported strikes.

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Israel, which says ​Hamas has been rearming and launching attacks in violation of an ‌October ceasefire, has stepped up strikes ​on the group in recent weeks.

Hamas has denied trying ⁠to carry out attacks ⁠or rebuild ​its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal.

Last year’s US-brokered ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But little progress has been made as negotiators have failed to agree terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.

Israeli air strikes have continued. At ‌least 1,400 Palestinians have ⁠been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire, according to the territory’s health officials, while Israel says four of its ‌soldiers have been killed.

Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed ​in Israel’s assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led ​fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in October 2023. – Reuters

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