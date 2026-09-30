Soccer

Ireland v Israel: Second game will go ahead on Sunday as planned, says Heimir Hallgrímsson

Manager also said he is not aware of any player meetings planned for after tomorrow’s game against Austria

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson addresses the media on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.
Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson addresses the media on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.
Gavin Cummiskey
Wed Sept 30 2026 - 10:471 MIN READ

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has confirmed that Sunday’s Nations League game against Israel will go ahead as planned in Serbia.

Hallgrimsson also told the media on Wednesday that he is not away of any planned meetings of the players in advance of Sunday’s game.

“The FAI has said we are playing both games and we will fulfill that,” Hallgrimsson said ahead of tomorrow night’s home game against Austria in which protests are expected. “That was our intention when we came into this camp. It has been really, really tough. But we are trying to focus on Austria.”

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Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent