Trump envoy suggests Italy should replace Iran at World Cup

US president Donald Trump receives the Fifa Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino on December 5th, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

An envoy to US president Donald Trump has suggested Italy should replace Iran at this summer’s World Cup.

Iran’s participation in the finals has been cast into doubt after the US and Israel launched air strikes on the country at the end of February, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran on Israel and Gulf nations hosting US military bases.

Paolo Zampolli, a US special envoy, confirmed to the Financial Times he had floated the idea of four-time winners Italy stepping in to Trump and to Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

“I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament,” he told the FT.

“With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion.”

The FT reported Zampolli’s suggestion came in part in an effort to rebuild relations between the US and Italy, which have been impacted after Trump criticised the pope for his comments about the Middle East conflict.

Iran are due to play their three group matches in the US, starting with a clash against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15th. Should Iran and the US finish second in their respective groups, they are on course to meet in the last 32 in Dallas.

President Trump has given mixed signals on Iran’s participation, stating on one hand they were “welcome” but also stating it would be “inappropriate” for them to take part “for their life and safety”.

Trump said on Wednesday the US had indefinitely extended a ceasefire with Iran while efforts to agree a lasting peace continue, but has maintained a blockade on Iranian ports.

Fifa did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday, but Infantino did state again in an interview with CNBC last week that Iran “for sure” would compete at the World Cup, having attended an Iran friendly in Turkey last month.

Italy missed out on qualification after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina in a play-off last month.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) and the Iranian football association (FFIRI) did not immediately respond to requests for comment. – PA

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