‘Nonsense stuff, it cost us three points’ - Stephen Bradley left fuming over referee decision

Shelbourne's John Martin celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park on Monday night. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley felt that a hand signal by referee Rob Hennessy “cost us three points” in the Dublin derby against Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Monday night.

Bradley was annoyed with the events leading to Shels’ second goal by John Martin, to make it 2-0 after 12 minutes, as Hennessy appeared to signal for a goal kick, without blowing his whistle, when Kameron Ledwidge’s cross curled above Ed McGinty’s crossbar.

The ball landed in play for Harry Wood to control and eventually find Martin at the back post.

“The referee is horrendous for the second goal,” said Bradley following the 2-2 draw. “He points to the goal kick and then allows it to play on. Our players stop. It is a tap-in. Ridiculous stuff, honestly, crazy from one of the best refs in the country. That’s awful.”

Rovers veteran striker Aaron Greene also presumed the ball was out of play and began to move up field before turning to try and close down Wood.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley applauds the fans after the game at Tolka Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“When do you see our players doing that?” Bradley continued. “You are not talking about a young 17-year-old. You are talking about top players at that back there. Aaron is there. You can see the ref does this [a hand signal] and Aaron starts walking out.

“It is incredible how he allows that to play on. The fact he is after making a mistake, our players stop, he has to blow the whistle. Nonsense stuff. It cost us three points.

“The officials are good, you can speak to them,” Bradley added. “Rob is a good referee. That is awful. Schoolboy stuff, you know? It is madness.”

Shelbourne manager Joey O’Brien adopted a different view to Bradley, saying: “Under-10s stuff: play to the whistle.”

Rovers turned it around before half-time with goals from John McGovern and a penalty by Dylan Watts to leave the champions third in the Premier Division, five points behind leaders Bohemians.