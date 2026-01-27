Soccer

Blow for Manchester United with Patrick Dorgu facing spell on sidelines

Young Dane scored in the victories over Manchester City and Arsenal

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu celebrates his side's second goal during the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu celebrates his side's second goal during the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Jamie Jackson
Tue Jan 27 2026 - 13:231 MIN READ

Manchester United fear Patrick Dorgu could be out for a prolonged period due to the muscle injury he sustained in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Arsenal, in what would be a blow to Michael Carrick’s resurgent side.

While tests are still to confirm the prognosis there is concern the Dane has a hamstring problem that will cause him to miss several weeks, with some reports stating his absence may be more than two months.

Dorgu has been a key factor in United’s upturn, scoring in each of Carrick’s opening two matches, so to lose the 21-year-old striker against Arsenal came after an equally important goal in United’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City the previous weekend. His finish was also decisive in the 1-0 win over Newcastle on St Stephen’s Day, making it three goals in his last seven appearances. – Guardian

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone