Michael Noonan scores again as Ireland beat Uzbekistan in Under-17 World Cup

Fifa under-17 World Cup Group J: Ireland 2 (McDonnell 33, Noonan 75) Uzbekistan 1 (Shukurullaev 20)

Michael Noonan scored his second goal in as many games at the under-17 World Cup to set Ireland on their way to the knockout stages.

The Shamrock Rovers striker – shortlisted for the PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year after an impressive, title-winning League of Ireland season – sealed a come-from-behind win over Uzbekistan in Doha.

Ordinarily, the 17-year-old would be gearing up for tomorrow’s FAI Cup final against Cork City at Aviva Stadium. Instead, he is busy leaving his mark on this tournament in Qatar, where 32 of the 48 teams will progress to the knockouts.

Ireland knew this would be a far stiffer test than Wednesday’s 4-1 stroll against Panama in their opening game, considering Uzbekistan are the reigning Asian Cup champions at this age level.

And it was certainly looking dicey when Abubakir Shukurullaev fired them into a first-half lead, only for Grady McDonnell to equalise shortly after before Noonan sent Ireland top of the group with his 75th minute heroics.

McDonnell was the only change to the Ireland team that eased past Panama, with the Canadian-born midfielder replacing Kian McMahon-Brown and making quite the impact, at least until he was forced off with an injury early in the second half.

Ireland’s Jaden Umeh shot on goal. Photograph: Inpho

But his headed goal before half-time was badly needed as Ireland were already a goal down by that stage and could have been further behind were it not for goalkeeper Alex Noonan.

The Shamrock Rovers youngster pulled off an excellent save to deny Sayfiddin Sodikov who ghosted in behind full-back Ade Solanke all too easily, before drawing the best out of Noonan.

Uzbekistan targeted Solanke on a number of occasions, the left-back who plays in France for Lorient, having joined from Shamrock Rovers, but who is tipped to join Bournemouth in the new year.

Indeed, the next time Uzbekistan got in behind the defender, they scored from a move that started when Ireland lost possession from their own throw-in deep in their opponent’s half.

Uzbekistan quickly recycled possession in the Irish box as the green shirts scrambled to compose themselves, but when Noonan parried Mukhammad Khabibullaev’s 20th-minute shot, Abubakir Shukurullaev was on hand to sweep the ball home.

Colin O’Brien’s youngsters might have had things all their own way in Wednesday’s opening romp over Panama, but not this time as Uzbekistan posed questions of the Boys in Green at every turn.

But it was a challenge O’Brien’s men were willing to embrace and they showed good character to claw their way back into the game with McDonnell heading the equaliser 12 minutes before half-time.

While Solanke was exposed defensively at times, he attacked down the left flank with tremendous purpose, linking up well with Benfica’s Jaden Umeh for the equaliser. Solanke’s cross took a slight nick and McDonnell did well to hang in the air for as long as he did before powering a header to the net.

Uzbekistan squandered good chances to reclaim the lead in the second-half and Alex Noonan played his part in that, with another excellent save to maintain parity when Ireland were caught out and stretched on the counter.

But Uzbekistan were made rue those misses when Noonan flipped the game on its head with 15 minutes to play. Solanke once again provided the assist. After keeping the ball in play, he crossed with pace for Noonan to head home and leave Ireland on a high going into Tuesday’s final group game against Paraguay.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Noonan; McDonagh, Leonard, Butler, Solanke; Finneran, McDonnell (McMahon-Brown 54), Martos; Kovalevskis (Ozhianvuna 45), Noonan, Umeh

UZBEKISTAN: Rustamjonov; Musaakhanov, Bakhodirkhonov, Khakimov, Anvarov; Abdumuminov (Aliev 62), Erimbetov (Muradov 84), Shukurullaev, Khasanov (Saidov 74); Khabibullaev (Rustamov 74), Sodikov.

Referee: Abdu Abdel Mefire (Cameroon).