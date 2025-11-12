Barcelona make Harry Kane first-choice target to replace Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane (C) vies for the ball with Union Berlin's Austrian defender #14 Leopold Querfeld (L) and Union Berlin's Dutch defender #05 Danilho Doekhi during the German first division Bundesliga football match between 1 FC Union Berlin and FC Bayern Munich in Berlin on November 8, 2025. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona have made Harry Kane their first-choice target to replace Robert Lewandowski. The Spanish champions regard the 32-year-old England captain as the ideal younger replacement for the 37-year-old Poland international, whose contract expires in June, and may well be prepared to trigger the clause in Kane’s contract with Bayern Munich that would allow him to leave for €65 million in the summer.

Kane has proven a huge success at Bayern since joining them from Tottenham for €110 million in August 2023, scoring an astonishing 108 goals in 113 appearances and in September became the fastest player this century to reach 100 goals for a club playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues. He also ended his trophy drought in May after playing a key role in Bayern reclaiming the Bundesliga title.

Kane said last month he was open to staying at Bayern beyond the end of his current contract in June 2027. However, the prospect of joining another of the world’s biggest clubs and challenging for further major honours could entice him to Barcelona, who already have an England international in Marcus Rashford on their books. The forward is on loan from Manchester United and there is an option in his contract with Barça that would allow them to sign him permanently for €34 million.

Joan Laporta, Barcelona’s president, has also ruled out the prospect of Lionel Messi returning to the club. The Argentinian visited Camp Nou this week, sparking speculation that he may be on his way back from Inter Miami. “Out of respect for Messi, our players, and our members, it’s not the time to speculate with unrealistic scenarios,” Laporta told Catalunya Radio. – Guardian