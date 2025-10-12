Portuguese media get stuck into Ireland and what else we learned from defeat in Lisbon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has a shot on goal during the World Cup Grou F qualifier against Ireland at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Portuguese media have some harsh truths for Ireland

The stats don’t read fantastically for Ireland, two shots compared to 30 for Portugal, 30 per cent possession and zero corners, although nobody could blame the tactics of Heimir Hallgrímsson given the gulf of quality between the two teams.

But the reaction of the Portuguese media was not particularly complimentary, especially Marco Vata from Público, who wrote some harsh truth: “The Republic of Ireland is one of those teams that has become stagnant in the mediocre. It’s not San Marino, which gets thrashed by everyone, but it has few tools to come close to the best teams in Europe. The coach’s problem is actually building a team – more than half play in the English second division.”

Vata said how Ireland’s 5-4-1 formation was more like 10-0-0, which Jose Manuel Delgado agreed with in A Bola, making several disparaging mentions of Ireland’s “double-decker bus” and calling it “the Great Wall of China, built in Dublin”. He wrote Portugal were the only team that wanted to win the game. The ultra-defensive tactics almost came off, but obviously the style will have to change completely at home to Armenia where goals are needed.

Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher saves a penalty from Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Caoimhín Kelleher emphasises his penalty-saving expertise again

“When Caomhín is in the goal, you always feel like you have a chance,” said Jake O’Brien about Kelleher before Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty down the middle was brilliantly saved by the Irish goalkeeper with his foot.

It was the fifth penalty Kelleher has saved since the start of last season, against some of the biggest names in football – his last three have been Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Kylian Mbappé. The Corkman also helped Liverpool progress through a few penalty shoot-outs in recent years with important saves.

Another quirk is Ronaldo has scored 177 penalties over his career but now missed two against Ireland, Gavin Bazunu making a superb save in 2021. Sadly, both games finished the same way, Ronaldo misses a penalty, but Ireland lose to injury-time goals.

Séamus Coleman in action against Portugal's Bernardo Silva. Photograph: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Séamus Coleman elevates those around him

“He will always raise the levels of the players around him,” said Hallgrímsson about Séamus Coleman after the match and it was hard to argue against it. Ireland’s defence looked much better organised and confident against the Portugal onslaught with Coleman on the pitch, who made several interventions and played some nice passes up the field.

On his 37th birthday, the Everton man unfortunately started to look a bit gassed near the end of the game, and against lively substitute Rafael Leao, he was subbed off on the 86th minute. Five minutes later, Ireland conceded, which made you wonder if those elevated levels rescinded the moment he left the pitch. Coleman proved there is still life in his Irish career yet.

Ruben Neves celebrates scoring Portugal's late winner against Ireland. Photograph: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Ruben Neves deserved his big moment

It was a gutting feeling immediately after the match from an Irish point of view, but it was nice of all the players to score the goal, it was Ruben Neves, given it was the first home game for Portugal after the death of Diogo Jota.

Neves played with Jota at Wolves and was one of his best mates, and after the goal, his first goal for his country in his 60th game, he lowered his sock to reveal a tattoo of Jota on his calf. It was fitting in a game where Jota was remembered with a minute’s applause on the 21st minute, while Neves also wore the number 21 shirt his old team-mate used to wear.

Hungary forward Zsombor Gruber celebrates after scoring a late goal in the World Cup qualifier against Armenia at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Photograph: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images

Hungary put pressure on Ireland

Ireland’s chances of getting to the final game, away to Hungary in Budapest, with an opportunity of qualifying will largely depend on other results as much as Ireland’s.

Hungary did what they needed to do against Armenia in the other game of Group F as goals from Daniel Lukacs and Zsombor Gruber were enough to secure a 2-0 win in Budapest. But it was not plain sailing, they broke through in the second half and the second goal came in stoppage time.

As Armenia showed against Ireland, they are a better team than their world ranking suggests. Hungary have not been particularly impressive so far and have shown chinks in their armour, so a win in Yerevan is not a certainty. It is all irrelevant, though, if Ireland don’t beat Armenia on Tuesday in Dublin.