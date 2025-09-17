Benfica in talks to appoint José Mourinho after sacking Bruno Lage

José Mourinho has confirmed that he is in talks with Benfica about taking over as manager and is keen on taking the reigns at the Estádio da Luz.

Benfica are looking for a new head coach after sacking Bruno Lage in the wake of their defeat by Qarabag in the Champions League this week.

Mourinho left Fenerbahce last month. After flying into Portugal on Wednesday he told journalists that he has spoken to Benfica, whom he briefly ­managed in 2000.

“What I can confirm is that, before I caught the plane, Benfica asked me if I was interested in coaching them,” he said. “I said yes. I said I was abroad and that when I returned to Portugal I would have all the interest in talking with them.”

“My nature is wanting to coach. I told myself that I wanted to balance myself emotionally. I didn’t want to say yes to the wrong club, just because I am a workaholic.

“When asked if I wanted to coach Benfica, I did not think twice. It ­interests me.”

Benfica acted to axe Lage after throwing away a 2-0 lead at home to Qarabag on Tuesday night.

It is understood club president, Rui Costa, is keen to make a big appointment before next month’s election. João Noronha Lopes, who is competing for the presidency, is reportedly keen to prise Ruben Amorim away from Manchester United.

Mourinho left Fenerbahce after failing to qualify for the league phase of the Champions League. There would be a swift return to Chelsea for him in the competition on 30 September if talks with Benfica end successfully.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham coach has not managed in Portugal since he left Porto in 2004 after ­guiding them to Champions League glory.

Mourinho claimed three league titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups across two spells at Chelsea and led Inter to a historic treble in 2010, winning his second European Cup with victory over Bayern Munich.

Mourinho has struggled to recapture his former glories in recent years. He won La Liga with Real Madrid in 2012 but has had a series of largely underwhelming jobs since his second spell at Chelsea came to a fiery end in 2015. He did not impress at United and Spurs, who sacked him just before facing Manchester City in the League Cup final in 2021, although he did win a League Cup and Europa League with United.

He secured the Conference League with Roma in 2022 but the 62-year-old’s time at Fenerbahce ended unhappily. – Guardian