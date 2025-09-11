Ange Postecoglou admits he knew Spurs would sack him before Europa League win

Ange Postecoglou said he knew Tottenham would sack him in advance of their Europa League triumph in Bilbao but said Spurs supporters wanting to “hug me and take me home for dinner” is indicative that he succeeded.

Speaking after he was presented as Nottingham Forest’s new head coach on a contract until 2027, the 60-year-old said although the ending at Spurs “wasn’t great ... I knew it was coming, so it wasn’t a surprise”.

“We won it, we had the parade, so it was a great three days and I didn’t want it to tarnish that. After that I kind of knew it was done,” he added.

“What I do know is I had two years where it was very, very challenging but I worked with some fantastic people in the football department ... the supporters we put them through some tough times but there isn’t a Spurs supporter that I don’t come across now that doesn’t want to hug me and take me home for dinner, so I must have done something right.

“Ultimately, I think that’s what we do it for. It will always take a special place in my heart.”

Postecoglou stated his first task at Forest was to earn the backing of supporters, particularly given the popularity of his predecessor, Nuno Espírito Santo. Nuno led Forest to seventh in the Premier League last season and into European competition for the first time since 1995-96.

“They’re not going to love me from the first day, it’s something I have to earn – I have to earn their trust and respect,” said Postecoglou. “This is one of those really unique football clubs where if you get that sort of momentum then great things can happen.”

The Australian said Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’s desire to win the Europa League this season matched his ambition. “I love creating things that are lasting ... every club I’ve been to I’d like to think I’ll be welcomed back because I’ve left a mark and that’s what I want to do here.

“The one thing the fans will know with me is: if I’ve set my mind to do something, then I’ll see it through. Hopefully I can bring some special times to the club.”

Postecoglou was reminded of his famous quote at Tottenham 12 months ago, when he told fans “I always win things in my second year” after a home defeat against Arsenal before guiding Spurs to their first trophy for 17 years.

“I’ve won a couple [of trophies] in my first [season at clubs]; at Celtic I won a double in my first year,” he said.

Can he replicate that at Forest? “Of course I can,” he replied. “I may have to, to have a second year here, mate.” – Guardian