Irish player tracker: Festy Ebosele impresses on Istanbul Başakşehir debut

With the season now wrapped up for the Irish contingent plying their trade in England, it was a weekend marked by joy for some and heartbreak for others – all while Irish players continued to shine across the Continent. It is a weekend that gives plenty of optimism for Heimir Hallgrímsson as he prepares for the upcoming international fixtures.

Nathan Collins made history this weekend, becoming the only outfield player to play every minute of the 2024–25 Premier League season. The Brentford defender completed 90 minutes once again in their 1-1 draw with Wolves, sealing a 10th-place finish. Matt Doherty also featured for 87 minutes in that game, ending a strong season on a positive note.

Jake O’Brien continued his fine form, playing another full match as Everton stunned Newcastle with a 1-0 win at St James’ Park. It has been a brilliant end to the season for the Cork native, though Seamus Coleman missed out through injury.

There was a welcome return for Sammy Szmodics, who came off the bench for the final 12 minutes of Ipswich’s 3-1 defeat to West Ham. Jack Taylor also featured, while Dara O’Shea played the full 90. On the other side, Evan Ferguson missed out again, capping off a disappointing loan spell with the Hammers.

Kasey McAteer started for Leicester and played 86 minutes in their 2-0 loss to Bournemouth. For Southampton, Will Smallbone came on late against Arsenal, while Ryan Manning was an unused sub. Jack Henry-Francis stayed on the bench for the Gunners.

Staying in England, Alan Browne can now call himself a Premier League player after Sunderland’s dramatic 2-1 win over Tom Cannon’s Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final. Browne was an unused substitute for the Black Cats, while Cannon came on late for the Blades. It remains to be seen whether Browne will still be at Sunderland next season, but promotion marks a big moment in his career.

In the League One playoff final, there was heartbreak for Josh Keeley and Ollie O’Neill as Leyton Orient fell 1-0 to Charlton Athletic. Keeley might feel he could have done better with the goal that proved decisive, though O’Neill impressed with a strong performance. On the other side, Conor Coventry and Alex Gilbert played their part as Charlton secured a return to the Championship.

The Irish influence continues in the League Two playoff final, which is set for Monday afternoon and will feature several more Irish players vying for promotion.

There was a big upset in the Scottish Cup final as Jamie McGrath and Gavin Molloy’s Aberdeen defeated Celtic on penalties after a late equaliser forced extra time. Johnny Kenny scored in the shoot-out for Celtic, while Adam Idah played 65 minutes and Liam Scales completed the full 120.

McGrath and Molloy missed out for Aberdeen due to injury but were part of the squad that claimed a historic win.

It was not just in the UK that Irishmen were featuring in cup finals this weekend. John Patrick’s Stade Reims lost 3-0 to PSG in the Coupe de France final. Patrick came on for the last 16 minutes, showing promise despite the defeat. He now prepares for the relegation playoff second leg against Metz on Thursday.

In Germany, Ryan Johansson started as SV Wehen Wiesbaden won the Hessenpokal Cup on penalties against Hessen Kassel.

In the Netherlands, Troy Parrott made his return from injury off the bench in AZ Alkmaar’s win over Heerenveen in the European qualifying playoff semi-final. On Sunday, he again came off the bench to help AZ beat Twente 3-2, securing Uefa Conference League qualification. Parrott’s late shot in the 93rd minute led to the winning goal, making a key contribution to the victory.

In more positive news, Festy Ebosele made his full debut for Istanbul Başakşehir in their narrow 3-2 loss to Adana Demirspor on Sunday. Playing at right-back, Festy put in an excellent performance, showcasing his defensive solidity and attacking support. His strong display is encouraging news for Heimir Hallgrímsson as the international break approaches.

Player of the Week – Festy Ebosele (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Festy Ebosele made his full debut for Istanbul Başakşehir at the weekend and did not disappoint. Playing at right-back, he put in an exceptional performance, making one tackle, completing four key passes, and creating two big chances. Fouled three times, Ebosele showed just how dynamic he is as a ball carrier. He also registered one shot and an impressive seven completed dribbles, highlighting his ability to drive the ball forward.

Goal of the Week – Peter Grogan (Austin II)

There was only one Irish goalscorer abroad this weekend – Peter Grogan for Austin II. The former Bray Wanderers striker netted his second goal of the season in his sixth start for the MLS Next Pro side, continuing to develop in the States and proving he has a sharp eye for goal.

Stat of the Week – Nathan Collins – 38/38 Games, 3420 Minutes (Brentford)

Nathan Collins completed all 38 Premier League games this season, playing every single minute – a remarkable achievement unmatched by any outfield player. Logging 3,420 minutes for Brentford, Collins continues to shine, and there is no doubt top clubs will be taking serious notice of his impressive consistency and performances.