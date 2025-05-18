Irish player tracker: Silver lining beckons for Jason Knight

The EFL playoff semi-finals have now wrapped up and we know which Irish players will be walking out at Wembley next weekend.

Unlike most weeks in Irish football, this one has brought a welcome wave of positivity – both on and off the pitch. Performances have improved, and there’s a growing sense of optimism surrounding Heimir Hallgrímsson‘s recent Ireland squad selection.

The early part of the week was dominated by the playoffs. On Monday night, Sheffield United comfortably finished the job against Bristol City with a 3-0 win at Bramall Lane to seal a 6-0 aggregate victory.

Tom Cannon started for the hosts and played 62 minutes, while both Jason Knight and Max O’Leary completed the full 90 minutes for City.

For Knight, many believe it may have been his final appearance in a Bristol City shirt with Premier League clubs linked to his signature. United will meet Alan Browne and Sunderland in the play-off final after the Black Cats edged past Coventry City in extra-time on Tuesday. Browne remained an unused substitute on the night.

The League One playoff semi-finals also contained plenty of interest from an Irish viewpoint. Leyton Orient’s dramatic win over Stockport County saw Ollie O’Neill score early, before Josh Keeley became the shoot-out hero (again) – on the same day he received his first senior Ireland call-up.

Orient will now face Charlton Athletic in the final. Conor Coventry was outstanding in Charlton’s win over Wycombe, with Alex Gilbert also starting, while Kieran Sadlier featured for the opposition.

Meanwhile, in League Two, a strong Irish presence will be on show in the playoff final as Walsall booked their place with a win over Chesterfield.

The Saddlers boast a promising Irish core, including David Okagbue, Oisín McEntee, Ronan Maher, and Evan Weir. They’ll face James Furlong’s AFC Wimbledon, who overcame Notts County in their semi-final. County were without the injured David McGoldrick for the second leg.

It was a brilliant week for the three Irish players at Celtic, especially Johnny Kenny. While Celtic celebrated lifting the trophy at home on Saturday, it was Wednesday’s 5-1 win over Aberdeen that truly excited Irish fans. Kenny made his first start for the club and scored a memorable header – a moment he’ll never forget. Liam Scales played the full 90 minutes in both matches, while Adam Idah also found the net on Wednesday – his 20th goal of the season.

In the Premier League, Seamus Coleman had the bittersweet honour of captaining Everton for the final time at Goodison Park. Both he and Jake O’Brien started the match, but unfortunately Coleman’s outing was cut short after just 18 minutes due to injury – a disappointing end to his time at the stadium.

Meanwhile, Kasey McAteer enjoyed a standout game for Leicester, hitting the post and scoring his first Premier League goal to help secure a 2-0 win over Ipswich.

Dara O’Shea played the full 90 minutes for the visitors, with Jack Taylor coming on for the final 20. Nathan Collins also played 90 minutes for Brentford in their loss to Fulham, while Evan Ferguson was once again an unused substitute for West Ham.

Andrew Omobamidele (right) endured a nightmare cameo appearance for Strasbourg in the final game of his loan move. Photograph: Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images

In France, it was a nightmare end to the season for Andrew Omobamidele and Strasbourg. In what was his final game on loan at the club, Omobamidele came off the bench in the 88th minute, only to be sent off in injury time after conceding a penalty – a costly error that saw Strasbourg miss out on Europa League qualification.

They now need PSG to beat Stade de Reims in the French Cup final to secure a spot in the Conference League. As for Stade de Reims, John Patrick and his side will play in the relegation playoff due to La Havre picking up three points.

Player of the Week – Kasey McAteer (Leicester City)

Kasey McAteer’s first Premier League goal!🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/X1GJLncw0k — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) May 18, 2025

It was another strong week for Kasey McAteer at Leicester City. On Wednesday, he was recalled to the Ireland squad following a string of impressive performances. He’s back in the starting XI regularly and capped off the week by scoring his first Premier League goal in a standout display against Ipswich. He even struck the post earlier in the game. A massive confidence boost for McAteer as he looks to become a regular for club and country.

Goal of the Week – Graham Carey (St Johnstone)

Graham Carey’s left foot is a wand!🪄



St Johnstone lost the game 2-1 with Carey and Sam Curtis (on loan) sadly being relegated to the Scottish Championship. Should the 35 year-old come home? pic.twitter.com/2QWWJLPzWQ — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) May 14, 2025

Graham Carey scored a stunning goal for St Johnstone, showing he’s still got it at 35. With his trademark left foot, he curled a brilliant long-range strike from a dead ball into the top corner. There’s still life left in the old dog.

Stat of the Week – Adam Idah’s 20th goal of the season

Adam Idah reached the coveted 20-goal mark on Wednesday in Celtic’s win over Aberdeen, capping off what has been a standout season. Since the start of 2025, he’s developed into a key figure for the Hoops, delivering consistently up front. With the Scottish Cup final still to come, Idah will be hoping to add to his tally and finish an already impressive campaign on an even higher note.