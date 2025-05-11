Irish player tracker: Adam Idah keeps scoring for Celtic but Evan Ferguson unused by West Ham again

Adam Idah brought his goal tally for Celtic for the season to 19 with a smart finish against Hibernian on Sunday. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

It was the start of the EFL playoffs − a time usually full of tension, excitement and dreams of promotion − but for the Irish contingent abroad it led mostly to frustration.

With several key players sidelined through injury or suspension, and others unable to make their mark, it was a quieter start than hoped for, leaving fans wondering what might’ve been in a weekend that promised so much but delivered little joy.

The EFL playoffs kicked off early, with Bristol City hosting Sheffield United on Thursday night in the first leg of their Championship semi-final. Hopes were high that the Robins could keep their remarkable season alive, especially after Jason Knight struck the crossbar with a rocket early on. But momentum quickly shifted − Rob Dickie was shown a red card, and Sheffield United converted the resulting penalty to take a 1-0 lead.

The numerical advantage told, and the Blades ran out 3-0 winners. Max O’Leary, Sinclair Armstrong and Knight gave everything but are left with a mountain to climb in the second leg. Tom Cannon was an unused substitute for the visitors.

READ MORE

In the other Championship tie, Alan Browne and Sunderland have one foot in the final after their 2-1 win away to Coventry City in the first leg. Browne was limited to a late cameo.

Josh Keeley delivered another assured performance in goal for Leyton Orient during their 2-2 home draw with Stockport County, making several smart saves and looking calm throughout. Though he conceded twice, he was blameless for both goals. Ollie O’Neill came off the bench and, despite not being fully fit, brought real energy down the wing. He nearly grabbed a late assist with a brilliant cross that deserved a better finish. The Os will be full of confidence heading into the second leg.

It was disappointment for David McGoldrick, Conor Grant and Notts County as they were defeated in the first leg of the League Two playoff against Wimbledon. James Furlong, a former under-21 international, came off the bench late for Wimbledon in the win.

In probably the best news story of the week, Adam Idah netted once again, making it five goals in his last four games for Celtic in their 3-1 win over Hibs. His composed finish put Celtic 2-1 up, bringing his total to 19 goals for Celtic this season. Liam Scales was solid at the back, while Johnny Kenny replaced Idah with 10 minutes to go. Warren O’Hora played the full 90 minutes for Hibs.

Nathan Collins celebrates with Brentford team-mates after his team's Premier League win over Ipswich on Saturday. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Elsewhere in Scotland, Jamie McGrath played the full 90 minutes in Aberdeen’s 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Roland Idowu and Killian Phillips helped St Mirren secure a crucial win over Will Ferry, Ruari Paton and Emmanuel Adegboyega’s Dundee United, a key result in the race for European spots.

Meanwhile, Sam Curtis and Graham Carey’s St Johnstone grabbed a vital 2-1 victory over relegation rivals Ross County, keeping their survival hopes alive as they now sit just three points behind Ross County.

It was a disappointing weekend for the Irish players in the Premier League. Brighton’s Eiran Cashin and Evan Ferguson, on loan at West Ham, were once again unused substitutes, while Jake O’Brien missed Everton‘s victory over Fulham due to a knee injury sustained in training. Nathan Collins, however, continued to impress for Brentford in their win over Ipswich Town, where Jack Taylor and Dara O’Shea both started for Ipswich. Kasey McAteer earned another start for Leicester, his second in a row.

Matt Doherty played nearly 60 minutes for Wolves in their loss to Brighton, while Ryan Manning and Will Smallbone were introduced as late substitutes for Southampton.

Away from the UK, in France, John Patrick played 30 minutes for Stade Reims in their loss to St Etienne, while Andrew Omobamidele was suspended for Strasbourg. In the Eredivisie, Anselmo Garcia-MacNulty played a full 90 minutes once again for PEC Zwolle, but Troy Parrott missed another match due to injury.

Meanwhile, Conor Noss came on at half-time for Blau-Weiß Linz in Austria. In Switzerland, Armstrong Oko-Flex was introduced as a late substitute for FC Zurich, and in Turkey, Festy Ebosele came off the bench for Istanbul Basaksehir in their match against Fenerbahçe.

Player of the Week – Nathan Collins (Brentford)

It was yet another superb week for Collins in the Premier League, helping Brentford secure a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory away to Ipswich Town. As solid as ever at the back, Collins kept the much-hyped Liam Delap completely under wraps. He made five clearances, blocked a shot, intercepted a pass and achieved an impressive 92 per cent pass accuracy.

Goal of the Week – Adam Idah (Celtic)

Idah had no competition this week, as he was the only Irish player abroad to find the back of the net. That was partly down to the reduced number of games, with the EFL’s regular season having finished. Idah’s latest strike, expertly finished, leaves him just one successful shot shy of the 20-goals-for-the-season mark.

Adam Idah’s goal for Celtic today!🇮🇪



Cool and composed. In great form atm! pic.twitter.com/oTRZVXFy9Z — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) May 10, 2025

Stat of the Week – Jack Taylor ( three Premier League starts in a row)

For the first time in Taylor’s Premier League career, he has started three consecutive games. Despite Ipswich’s relegation being confirmed, Taylor has impressed in recent weeks and is starting to establish himself as a key figure in their midfield. His consistent performances are not only important for Ipswich’s preparations for next season but also bode well for his chances with the Ireland squad.