True blue leaves celebrating Liverpool fans red-faced

On the off chance that you missed hearing about why some Liverpool fans celebrated their winning of the league by greeting the team coach at Anfield with blue – blue! – flares, we’ll hand you over to an Everton-loving tweeter by the name of Tony Blue Blood:

“My mate just texted me there. He bought 10,000 blue flares and spent the last 4 weeks taking the blue labels off them and putting red labels on them. I hope he sells the f***in’ lot.”

For that, we are awarding Tony Blue Blood’s mate the prestigious ‘Football fan displaying the most magnificent entrepreneurial spirit’ award for the 2024-25 season.

Oldham fans poke fun over vegan-friendly Forest Green Rovers

Back in 2015, the English National League’s Forest Green Rovers became the world’s first vegan football club, and ever since, as they say themselves, they are “continually looking at new ways to push the boundaries of environmental consciousness in sport”.

READ MORE

Among their initiatives has been irrigating their organic pitch with water pumped from the away fans’ toilets, which has probably resulted in fewer players going to ground too easily.

The club is best known for its strict vegan-only food policy. If you ever visit the ground and have a longing for a beef burger, pork pie or sausage roll, you’ll be out of luck. Instead, you’ll be offered the likes of Quorn, deep-fried leek and mashed potato pies, vegan pizzas and fajitas.

Oldham fans dressed as butchers off to Forest Green today…



Forest Green are the worlds first fully vegan football club. 😭 #OAFC pic.twitter.com/lxmw41qxUG — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) April 26, 2025

As we mentioned before, the club’s players haven’t always adhered to this policy, a snitch of a taxi driver once revealing to the press that he had delivered £200 worth of fish, chicken and chips to the team coach.

Most, though, are respectful of FGR’s principles. Well, except for some visiting Oldham fans. What did they come dressed as for their recent game? Butchers. And they were carrying inflatable cows and sheep. No doubt they spent the game singing “meat pie, sausage roll, come on Oldham, give us a goal”. They didn’t get one, they lost 1-0. Serves them right.

Quote of the Week

“They have captured the whole universe. I am sure if you go to the moon, there’d be someone there asking: ‘How are Wrexham doing?’.” – Wrexham legend Mickey Thomas on the club’s three successive promotions extending their fan base beyond planet earth.

Number of the Week: 8

The number of Republic of Ireland players who have been relegated with their clubs from the Premier League – four with Ipswich, three with Southampton and one with Leicester. Carnage.

Word of Mouth

“The first second I held him after he was born, I told him ‘you’re going to be the best player in the world’.” – Mounir Nasraoui on putting quite a bit of early pressure on his baby boy. Mind you, his son is Lamine Yamal, so Mounir wasn’t far off with his prediction.

“A big shout out to the guy dressed as a shoe who overtook me when I was struggling and gave me some great words of encouragement. Thank you mate.” – John Terry saluting a fellow runner in the London Marathon, but in doing so revealing that he was overtaken by a man dressed as a shoe.

“I don’t know how it would be if the boot was on the other foot – but we’ll never really know.” – Celtic’s Luke McCowan somewhat cheekily suggesting there’ll be no need to give Rangers a guard of honour for winning the league any time soon.

April 5 – Scott McTominay: “I never ate tomatoes at home. They’re just red water. Here, I eat them as a snack. They’re incredible.”

April 28 – Kyle Walker: “The food is amazing. Even the tomatoes are nice here.”

British footballers’ appreciation of Italian tomatoes is gathering pace.

“The difference between the teams isn’t that big.” – Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor after Barcelona beat her side in the Champions League semi-finals . . . 8-2 on aggregate.

“This season has not been good. We are a thousand million points behind Liverpool.” – Pep Guardiola conceding there’s quite a gap between his lads and the champions.

“The manager and physio say that I need to relax and rest, but I say no. When I die I will have a lot of time to lay down and rest.” – Bruno Fernandes adopting a ‘plenty of time to sleep when you’re dead’ policy.