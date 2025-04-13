Amber Barrett extends scoring streak for Standard Liege

Republic of Ireland Amber Barrett crowned a fine week of performances by scoring twice for Standard Liege on Saturday. Photograph: Bruno Fahy/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

It was a heck of a nine days for Amber Barrett. First, she marked her 50th appearance for Ireland with an injury-time goal against Greece in Crete, then she opened the scoring with a penalty against the same opposition in Tallaght. And on Saturday she made it seven goals in her last seven appearances for Standard Liege, bringing her tally for the season to 16. Her year is already proving to be highly fruitful.

FT | Amber Barrett houdt de titeldroom van Standard Femina levend met ✌️ goals en een assist! ⚽️²🅰️ #LSL pic.twitter.com/kebcGbpc4B — DAZN België (@DAZN_BENL) April 12, 2025

Barrett also chipped in with an assist in the 3-0 win away to Oud-Heverlee Leuven, a result that keeps Standard in the hunt for the league title. Before they continue with that campaign, there’s the not so small matter of the Belgian Cup final up next, on April 21st, against Anderlecht. She’s already scored three times against them this season, so she might just fancy her chances of extending her scoring streak.

Claire O’Riordan has been in fine form for Standard this season too, but it’s been more than 1½ years since the Limerick defender was called up to the Irish squad having fallen behind in the pecking order of a lengthy list of centre halves – including Anna Patten, Aoife Mannion, Jessie Stapleton, Caitlin Hayes, Megan Campbell and the currently injured Louise Quinn.

Mannion’s Manchester United, meanwhile, are through to their third successive FA Cup final after beating neighbours City 2-0 on Sunday, Mannion coming on as a late substitute. They’ll meet the quadruple-seeking Chelsea at Wembley next month after an injury-time goal gave them a 2-1 win over Liverpool, the latter’s cause not helped by Leanne Kiernan limping out of the game with a dead leg after an hour.

READ MORE

Jess Ziu in action for Ireland against Georgia in November 2021. Photograph: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

In happier news Jess Ziu is nearing a return for West Ham after suffering her second anterior cruciate ligament injury in two years last summer. The 22-year-old Dubliner is being eased back by the club after getting back on the grass in February, telling their website last week that she’s hell bent on coming back “stronger and better than ever”. She’s been a big miss for Ireland during her absence, her versatility alone making her a valuable member of the squad.

Back home, defending champions Athlone Town remain unbeaten in the Premier Division, four second-half goals, including a double from Kelly Brady, wrapping up a 5-0 win away to bottom club DLR Waves on Saturday.

Shelbourne and Treaty United are just a point behind, Shels winning a goal fest against Bohemians, 7-2, while American Bella Flocchini continued her fine start to the season with a goal in Treaty’s 3-0 defeat of Sligo Rovers.

Galway are the division’s only other unbeaten side, but they were left frustrated by Wexford who scored an injury time equaliser just moments after Galway had taken the lead. And three goals in eight second-half minutes sent Cork City on their way to a 4-2 win over Waterford.

Ruesha Littlejohn just loves it 😍



What a free-kick to put Shamrock Rovers ahead against Peamount! pic.twitter.com/en1j5S97ff — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) April 12, 2025

Ruesha Littlejohn? She was it again for Shamrock Rovers – she fired home direct from a free-kick against Peamount United, but the game ended 1-1, Mary Phillips equalising 15 minutes from time.