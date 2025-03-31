Bruno Fernandes ‘not going anywhere’ amid reported Real Madrid interest, says Amorim

Ruben Amorim has said Bruno ­Fernandes is “not going anywhere” this summer after Manchester ­United’s captain was linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Fernandes has again been United’s standout player this season, scoring 16 goals in 44 matches, including seven in the past seven games. In 277 United appearances Fernandes has 95 goals and 81 assists.

Amorim was asked about a report linking Fernandes with a transfer to Madrid. “No, it’s not going to ­happen,” United’s head coach said.

Since Fernandes signed in ­January 2020 United have failed to challenge for the Champions League or the title. Amorim’s side are 13th in the ­Premier League on 37 points, 33 behind the leaders, Liverpool. Amorim was asked whether it would be a ­surprise should Fernandes wish to move this summer to a club where he can ­compete for major honours.

“That is the challenge,” said Amorim. “I want Bruno here because we want to win the Premier League again so we want the best players. He’s [30] but still so [fit], plays 55 games every season and between assists and goals he’s there for 30 at least, so he’s not going anywhere.”

Asked how he can be sure, Amorim said: “We are in control of the ­situation and I feel that he is really happy here. Sometimes, the ­frustration that everybody sees and [they] maybe say is not a good thing in a captain, but it’s a sign he wants this [success] so bad. He’s not going ­anywhere because I’ve already told him.”

Marcus Rashford was loaned to Aston Villa in January because Amorim was unhappy with the 27-year-old in training. The forward has impressed, earning an England recall, starting both matches during the international break and ­scoring his first goals since December in ­Sunday’s 3-0 FA Cup quarter-final win at Preston.

It is unlikely that Rashford will play competitively for United again owing to a breakdown in his relationship with the club. Amorim was asked whether Rashford could have a future at United.

“He’s a top player, if he wants,” said Amorim. “It’s the same with Antony [on loan at Real Betis]. It’s good we see our players doing well on loan in a ­different context – a good sign for the club. I’m planning the future but I don’t want to talk about the future at this moment. I want to focus on the next game.”

That game is United’s trip to ­Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening, for which Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are available after injury.

After Sunday’s derby with ­Manchester City at Old Trafford, The 1958, a fan group, plan a sit-in to ­protest at the raising of ticket prices by the owners, the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The 1958 believes many long-standing supporters will be priced out of seats they have ­occupied for years.

Amorim said: “Everybody here [at United] can see that point of view, how frustrated they are. The only way I can help is by winning games, winning [the] Europa League, to have more money, more flexibility in the budget.” – Guardian