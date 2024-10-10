Finland v Ireland live updates: Nations League

A very interesting summary of the opponent Finland in The Irish Times this week by James McDermott. His intro sets the tone:

“Irish fans impatiently waiting for a first qualification since 2016 can console themselves that things could always be much worse.

You could support Finland who took 82 years and 33 attempts before they finally qualified for their first, and only, major championship at Euro 2020, with only Luxembourg having a worse record (37 unsuccessful qualification campaigns and counting).”

Read more about Finland:

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s game against Finland, kick off is at 7.45pm at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. It has been a tough start for the new manager Heimir Hallgrímsson with two defeats at home to England and Greece in their Nations League group without scoring a goal. It continued a dismal run of defeats in competitive matches, Ireland have lost the their last eight “serious” games, not including matches against Gibraltar.

Will Smallbone is missing for this one but Josh Cullen should come back into the side as Ireland really need to at least score to get the fans hopes up. It is difficult to be optimistic when they have failed to score in five of their six games this year. Luckily for Ireland, Finland are also not in the best shape they’ve ever been in and are actually behind Ireland in the table courtesy of conceding a goal extra in their two games against Greece and England. So this game has the feelings of a relegation six-pointer already, in only the third game of League B Group 2.

The teams will be published here when they come.