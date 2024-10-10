Ireland player ratings: Liam Scales and Robbie Brady to the fore as Ireland beat Finland 2-1

1 Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool)

Left one-on-one for the goal and couldn’t do a whole lot about it. Got behind a couple of weak Finnish shots after that and wasn’t threatened otherwise. Steady under the high ball late on when Irish hearts were in their mouths. Rating: 7

4 Dara O’Shea (Ipswich)

A busy shift at right back but he was well fit for it, never giving an inch to Galvez when the young winger ran at him. His solidity meant Ogbene and Azaz never had to worry too much about tracking back. Rating: 7

22 Nathan Collins (Brentford)

For such an established Premier Leaguer regular, he really is prone to a howler. Dreadful mistake for the opener sucked the life out of Ireland. Almost made immediate amends by setting up Ferguson for a harshly disallowed equaliser. Steady enough for the rest of the night. Rating: 5

3 Liam Scales (Celtic)

You can tell he’s been playing in the Champions League. Generally looked very composed on the ball and speared some lovely passes out of defence into midfield. Didn’t put a foot wrong defensively and capped it all off with the vital goal. Rating: 8

6 Josh Cullen (Burnley)

Kept knitting things together, as he does. Was unable to really get on the ball much on the front foot but got his usual toe in here and there to break up the Finland play. Showed why he was missed against England and Greece. Rating: 7

Robbie Brady scores Ireland's late winner in Helsinki. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

11 Robbie Brady (Preston)

Seemed like a dead end in possession for much of the first half but roared into it after the break. Brilliant ball in for the Scales goal and then popped up at the back post to lash home the winner. Big-time leadership from the veteran. Rating: 8

20 Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich)

Quiet in the first half but fancied every bit of it in the second, constantly getting on the ball down the right and driving at Galvez and Stahl. Ran himself into the ground and then made way for Ebosele who took over his mantle for the final quarter to great effect. Rating: 7

7 Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich)

A positive, buzzy force any time he got involved. A half-chance early in the second half came at him too quickly from a Scales header and couldn’t get enough purchase on his attempt. Faded out as it went on. Rating: 6

17 Jason Knight (Bristol City)

Another doughty, honest performance. Struggled to impose himself on the game in the first half but improved after the restart and pinged and early low shot that tested Hradecky in the Finnish goal. Patrolled with certainty in front of the back four. Rating: 7

14 Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)

Showed in flashes why he has become the latest cure-all cause celebre. But aside from some nice touches in the second half, he generally looked a few leagues below this level. Caught in possession too often, then tried too many impossible passes to make up for it. Rating: 4

9 Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

Still looks a good bit off the pace, in his anticipation as much as in his fitness. Only got a half-sight of goal a couple of times but didn’t connect cleanly either time. Will hopefully come on for the run. Rating: 6

Substitutes

Festy Obesele made the winner with a nice piece of trickery and a lovely cross for Brady. Jamie McGrath got lost at the back post for a late Finland chance. Troy Parrott never seemed clear as to what his role was. Adam Idah barely got a touch. Rating: 7

Manager

Finland helped Heimir Hallgrímsson, no doubt about it. But this was Ireland’s first come-from-behind victory since 2012 so it’s hard to judge him too harshly. Changed his team’s attitude for the second half and the Ebosele substitution won the game. Rating: 7