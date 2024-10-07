John O’Shea believes commentary around Irish players is ‘too derogatory’

John O’Shea, the Republic of Ireland assistant manager, believes the commentary around the current Irish players is “too derogatory.”

“The dedication and the sacrifice that every player, and the levels these players are playing at, is sometimes forgotten about,” said O’Shea ahead of this week’s Nations League matches in Finland and Greece.

“They are really good players, playing at a really good level, and I think it’s a bit of, not a nonsense, but we are too derogatory towards these players.

“They are showing dedication, they want to come and play for Ireland, we should be getting behind them a bit more.”

READ MORE

Following two-nil defeats to England and Greece in Dublin last month, Ireland hopes to avoid a 12th loss in 14 competitive matches against Finland in Helsinki on Thursday.

O’Shea also stated that Matt Doherty remains in contention for selection in future squads, after the 32-year-old was dropped to allow younger defenders, Festy Ebosele and Andrew Omobamidele, who are both 22, compete for the right back position.

“The manager has spoken to the players this morning in terms the next international windows, and the chances we have to see some newer faces, try some newer lads in positions but in the sense of realising how important winning games are, and the rankings and the confidence and all of that type of thing leading up to the World Cup draw.

“Obviously injuries and suspensions happen so lads have to be tested, lads have to be seen at the level and hopefully respond to it.

“Doc in particular,” O’Shea added, “he’s definitely still in the plans.”

Ireland's Evan Ferguson. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Evan Ferguson, meanwhile, remains a fitness concern. The 19-year-old returned to training just before the Premier League season began, after suffering an ankle injury last March, but the new Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler has only used him for 22 minutes across three games.

Ferguson was an unused substitute in the 3-2 defeat of Tottenham on Sunday. He did get 62 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup last month, with Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson also using him sparingly off the bench against England and Greece.

“We will have to wait and see,” said Ferguson following training in Abbotstown. “I’ve been back now for a month or two, so I feel good.

“[Hürzeler] has not really set challenges, in a way. He’s just been talking to me, on what I can do, what needs to be done in his eyes to get playing, what he wants in his system, he’s not really set any goals, just to come back and play as I can.”

Callum O’Dowda has not travelled due to injury following the Bristol City match yesterday, so the Irish team will travel with 23 players to Finland and Greece.

Finland could be without veteran striker Teemu Pukki as the former Norwich City Celtic player missed Cincinnati’s last three matches in Major League Soccer with a hamstring injury.