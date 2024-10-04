FAI Cup: Derry City keep double dreams alive with victory over Bohemians

Derry City's Michael Duffy celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the match. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

FAI Cup semi-final: Bohemians 0 Derry City 2 [Duffy 40, 72]

Two moments of individual brilliance by Michael Duffy settled this FAI Cup semi-final at Dalymount Park, sending Derry City into the November 10th decider at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite an inconsistent campaign, especially away from the Brandywell, Ruaidhri Higgins’ team are eyeing up a league and cup double for only the second time in their history.

Actually, Derry completed the treble in 1989. The double will suffice in 2024.

Bohemians fans were baying for blood or perhaps a refund on the lager they splashed over Duffy and the celebrating Derry players.

There were few opportunities to express any emotion in the first-half as the packed old ground was simmering, such were the high stakes. If the north Dubliners continued their abysmal league form, the season would end on this October night as a complete failure, albeit without the disastrous consequences of relegation.

Bohs are not completely safe from the drop, but the idea of atoning for Cup final defeats in 2021 and last year by beating Derry and the winner of Sunday’s other semi-final, between Drogheda United and Wexford, would secure them European football for 2025. And all 13 defeats in the league could be forgotten.

Phibsboro was full of hope until the 40th minute when Duffy won a soft free off replacement right back Paddy Kirk, who had just replaced the limping Liam Smith.

Everyone inside the ground held their breath. This was inside Duffy’s range even if the angled effort demanded a spectacular strike from the Derry native.

After whipping an arcing shot beyond Bohs goalkeeper Kacper Chorazka and into the top corner, Duffy turned around, arms spread to meet a spray of beer and empty plastic cups from the Jodi Stand.

Paul McMullan earned himself a yellow card for lingering too long in front of an increasingly incensed home crowd. At half-time the public announcer accused the Derry players of “inciting trouble,” adding that “it is not on.” Maybe so, maybe pernickety, depends on your perspective.

The locals were already aggrieved as a few calls had gone against them.

Patrick McEleney could have been booked for falling to ground in the Bohs box following minimal contact from Ross Tierney before Andre Wisdom knocked the wind out of Alexander Grieve in a heavy challenge. Wisdom, a former England under-21 captain, got a foot through the ball before smashing the New Zealander.

In both instances, referee Paul McLaughlin waved play on.

Bohs had moments through their technically excellent midfielders Dawson Devoy, Dayle Rooney and Tierney. All three were lively in possession without an end product. That’s the story of Bohs season.

In contrast, Pat Hoban, Adam O’Reilly and Duffy rattled off shots before Duffy broke the deadlock.

Derry should have been out of sight early in the second-half when a lovely round the corner pass from Hoban had McMullan bearing down on Chorazka. McMullan hesitated a fraction too long, allowing the Polish goalkeeper to close the angle and his shot went wide.

Duffy settled the tie on 72 minutes when he came off the left, cutting in between Devoy and Tierney before hitting a low shot that bounced before Chorozka and found the back of the net.

This time the Derry players were only surrounded by the RTÉ television panel, which prompted ex-Derry player Gareth McGlynn to join the celebrations.

It almost went unnoticed that Derry were nearly shifted from second place in the Premier Division last night as Galway United were beating Dundalk at Eamonn Deacy Park until a 96th-minute equaliser from Eoin Kenny.

That goal could put St Patrick’s Athletic, the club managed by Eoin’s dad Stephen Kenny, into Europe when the final results are tallied.

Higgins’ side can barely draw breath before hosting Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell on Monday night when they have a chance to cut Shelbourne’s lead to one point.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Smith (Kirk 37), Mills (Clarke 60), Byrne, Flores; McDonnell (Piszczek 75), Devoy, Rooney (Meekison 75); Tierney, Greive (Miller 60), Grant.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Wisdom, Connolly, Doherty; McMullan (Whelan 95), O’Reilly, Diallo (S McEleney 94), P McEleney (Davenport 78), Duffy; Hoban (Mullen 85).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.