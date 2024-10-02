Tom Cannon fires in four goals for Stoke in the Championship as three Irish players get on target

Ireland international Tom Cannon scored four goals as Stoke thrashed Portsmouth 6-1 to give new boss Narcis Pelach an emphatic first Championship win.

The on-loan Leicester striker had not previously scored in the league since his double for the Foxes on New Year’s Day.

But he netted his first two goals for the club and Sam Gallagher also opened his account as City led 3-1 at half-time.

And, as City went goal crazy with five in a 10-minute spell either side of the break, he added two more, including a contentious 48th-minute penalty.

Brighton loanee and Ireland under-21 star Andrew Moran also got in the act with Stoke’s sixth after Moran’s Ireland and Seagulls’ teammate Mark O’Mahony equalised for John Mousinho’s side after 29 minutes.

Cannon fired City in front after 13 minutes. Marlon Pack was penalised for fouling Gallagher and the 21-year-old Irishman curled in the resulting free-kick past Norris.

The Pompey goalie played a big role in his side’s equaliser in the 29th minute. His quick throw freed Jacob Murphy whose rapid run and burst through Lewis Koumas and Stevens saw him tee-up O’Mahony.

That was as good as it got for Pompey. Two minutes before half-time Gallagher’s pass played in Cannon to shoot left footed beyond Norris.

Stoke were only warming up and Moran seized on Norris’ dismal pass before assisting for ex-Blackburn striker Gallagher to rocket home from 20 yards.

Norris’ nightmare night continued when he was adjudged to have fouled Cannon, though referee Tom Nield initially appeared to signal in favour of the visitors.

Cannon dusted himself down and fired his spot-kick beyond Norris.

Three minutes later Cannon became the first Stoke player for 24 years to register four goals in a game with an angled left-foot shot.

There was one more moment of celebration for the home fans as Bae Jun-ho picked out Moran to finish in the 53rd minute as Stoke hit six for the first time since blitzing Liverpool in the Premier League nine years ago.