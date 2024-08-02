Stephen Walsh’s second-half double fires Galway past Dundalk

Airtricity League Premier Division: Dundalk 0 Galway United 2

Stephen Walsh’s second-half double gave Galway United’s European hopes a welcome lift but piled further pressure on relegation threatened Dundalk at Oriel Park.

The veteran striker popped up with two headers following poor defending from the hosts to earn John Caulfield’s a first away win in five attempts. That was enough to ensure they move level on points with Shamrock Rovers and Waterford FC, who sit just ahead of them on goal difference in third and fourth place respectively.

While the win – Galway’s third 2-0 victory over the Lilywhites this season – was a welcome boost for the men from the west, it piles further pressure on Jon Daly’s side, who are now just two points clear of neighbours Drogheda United in ninth place.

Eight years to the day since their famous 3-0 win over Bate Borisov, the Louth men are facing a drop back to the First Division unless they can arrest the form which saw them register just one shot on target in this game.

There was little between the sides in the first half with Ryan O’Kane going closest to breaking the deadlock on 14 minutes when he toe-poked wide from close range after Jeannot Esua’s header broke to him.

Galway upped the ante on the restart and hit the front on 53 minutes following some dubious goalkeeping from Felix Goddard. The home side failed to deal with Bobby Burns’s cross from the left with Walsh rising at the far post to head through the arms of the on loan Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper.

The Tribesmen should have doubled their lead two minutes later but Jimmy Keohane had what was arguably the miss of the season when he fired over off the crossbar from about eight yards out with the goal at his mercy after Walsh had rounded the goalkeeper.

Both sides had big chances after that with substitute Eoin Kenny heading wide when unmarked from John Mountney’s cross on 80 minutes before David Hurley hit the inside of the post two minutes later.

Galway then put the result beyond doubt three minutes from time when Walsh headed in from Karl O’Sullivan’s cross from the right.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers were 2-1 winners away to Waterford FC with Graham Burke scoring the winner five minutes from time after Cory O’Sullivan’s opener had been cancelled out early in the second half by Christie Pattison.

Drogheda Utd also drew 2-2 at home to Bohemians to close the gap on Dundalk to two points in a game which saw both sides score own goals.

DUNDALK: Goddard; Mountney, Animasahun, Boyle, Pike (Keogh, 88); Horgan, Dervin, Benson (McGill, 75), O’Kane (Mahon, 75); Hakiki (Kenny, 63); Gullan (O’Connor, 75).

GALWAY UNITED: Clarke; Esua (Horgan, 80), Buckley, Brouder, Burns; McCormack (O’Keeffe, 84), Borden (Hurley, 67); Keohane (O’Sullivan, 83), Hickey, McCarthy (Cunningham, 80); Walsh.

Referee: Paul Norton.