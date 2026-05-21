‘Shocked and gutted’: Harry Maguire reveals he is not in England’s World Cup squad

Harry Maguire has announced he has been overlooked by Thomas Tuchel for the England World Cup squad. The Manchester United centre-half had hoped to be included in the 26-man party for the tournament this summer, which Tuchel will name at Wembley on Friday morning.

Maguire has excelled for United since Michael Carrick took over as the head coach in mid-January and was called up by Tuchel for the March international programme. The 33-year-old started against Uruguay and came on as a late substitute against Japan, when he brought a threat on set pieces.

But Tuchel has decided to prioritise other players in the position. He is expected to select Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and John Stones, despite the latter’s lack of football for Manchester City; he has made only four appearances since December 2nd. Also in the frame are Trevoh Chalobah, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn and Levi Colwill, who has impressed for Chelsea since his return at the beginning of the month from a season-wrecking anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

“I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had,” Maguire posted on social media. “I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer.”

Tuchel’s comments about Maguire after the Uruguay game bear a reprint. “I got exactly what I thought: solid central defender play,” Tuchel said. “Very good on the ball, very calm, strong in the air and [as a] weapon for set pieces. I haven’t changed my mind but I see other players I like to start for us, I see other players ahead with a different profile. I see Ezri Konsa ahead, I see Marc Guéhi ahead. It’s no secret. I see Trevoh Chalobah on the level of mobility slightly ahead of him. Also John Stones, but he had injuries.”

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has been included in Germany's World Cup squad. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer has come out of international retirement after being named on Thursday as the starting goalkeeper in Germany’s World Cup squad by head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Nagelsmann made the decision after having long labelled Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann as his first-choice keeper.

“Yes I plan with [Neuer as No 1],” Nagelsmann said. “The main task was to nominate the best three keepers. So we decided that these three are part of that. We contacted Manuel and asked him if he wanted to play for the national team again.”

The 40-year-old Neuer, who last competed for Germany at Euro 2024 before his international retirement, is now set to play in his fifth successive World Cup, joining an elite group of players with five or more tournaments. Neuer, a 2014 World Cup winner, enjoyed a solid season with champions Bayern, who can win the domestic double with victory over Stuttgart in the German Cup final on Saturday. He signed a contract extension with Bayern last week.

There were few other major surprises in Nagelsmann’s 26-man squad for the tournament starting next month, but the coach also called up Bayern teenager Lennart Karl, who enjoyed a meteoric rise this season, as well as Nadiem Amiri and Leroy Sané. Niclas Füllkrug, Karim Adeyemi and Kevin Schade are some of the players that didn’t make the cut.

“They [players] fit well together. It is a good mix. Many have been playing since the youth together,” Nagelsmann said. “We are happy with our choice but know others will stay at home who have performed very well.”

Germany, who face Curacao, Ecuador and Ivory Coast in Group E at the World Cup, have set their sights on a fifth title after shock group-stage exits in the past two editions in 2018 and 2022.

“The statement stands,” Nagelsmann said. “We want to become world champions. Every player who is nominated needs to show it now every day.” – Guardian, additional reporting from Reuters

Germany’s official squad for the 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nübel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz 05), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Leroy Sané (Galatasaray), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United)