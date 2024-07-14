Sections
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
Home
Latest
Subscriber Only
Ireland
Dublin
Education
Housing & Planning
Social Affairs
Stardust
Politics
Poll
Oireachtas
Common Ground
Elections & Referendums
Opinion
Editorials
An Irish Diary
Letters
Cartoon
Business
Budget 2025
Economy
Farming & Food
Financial Services
Innovation
Markets
Work
Commercial Property
World
UK Election
Europe
UK
US
Canada
Australia
Africa
Americas
Asia-Pacific
Middle East
Sport
Paris 2024
Gaelic Games
Rugby
Soccer
Golf
Racing
Athletics
Boxing
Cycling
Hockey
Tennis
Your Money
Pricewatch
Budget 2025
Crime & Law
Courts
Property
Residential
Commercial Property
Interiors
Food
Drink
Recipes
Restaurants
Health
Your Family
Your Fitness
Your Wellness
Get Running
Life & Style
Fashion
Beauty
Fine Art & Antiques
Gardening
People
Travel
Culture
Art
Books
Film
Music
Stage
TV & Radio
Environment
Climate Crisis
Technology
Big Tech
Consumer Tech
Data & Security
Gaming
Science
Space
Media
Abroad
Obituaries
Transport
Motors
Car Reviews
Listen
Podcasts
In the News Podcast
Inside Politics Podcast
The Women's Podcast
Inside Business Podcast
Ross O'Carroll-Kelly
The Counter Ruck Podcast
Web 1.0
Video
Photography
History
Century
Tuarascáil
Student Hub
Offbeat
Crosswords & Puzzles
Crosaire
Simplex
Sudoku
Family Notices
Opens in new window
Sponsored
Advertising Feature
Special Reports
Subscriber Rewards
Competitions
Weather Forecast
Soccer
England v Spain live updates: Euro 2024 final
Follow all the action from Berlin as England look to win their first men’s major trophy since 1966
Expand
General view inside the Olympiastadion, Berlin ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Gavin Cummiskey
Sun Jul 14 2024 - 18:21
18:31
[
Messi's crowning moment
Opens in new window
]
18:20
Euro 2024
England football team
IN THIS SECTION
England v Spain live updates: Euro 2024 final
‘It’s not easy being Irish in England during Euro 2024’
England football fans in Ireland: ‘I want my epitaph to be it’s coming home’
Three arrested after fans invade pitch following Louth derby in Oriel Park
Damien Duff apologises after saying he would sack 90 per cent of FAI staff
MOST READ
Trump rally shooting: FBI identifies ‘suspect involved’ in assassination attempt
Minister refused communion at Cork funeral Mass over ‘his support for abortion’, says priest
Live updates: Galway qualify for the All-Ireland final after two-point win over Donegal
My best friend is getting married – and her decisions are making me want to end our friendship
Trump assassination bid sparks fear and dread in US
LATEST STORIES
Trump urges Americans to ‘stand united and show true character’ after assassination attempt
England v Spain live updates: Euro 2024 final
Health regions to be allowed recruit staff up to new ceiling
Profile: Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally gunman
Donald Trump assassination attempt: A bird’s eye view graphic
Tour de France: Pogacar pounces again to deflate Vingegaard in Pyrenees
Live updates: Galway qualify for the All-Ireland final after two-point win over Donegal
Security lapses in focus after Trump rally shooting
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Cookie Information
Cookie Settings
Community Standards
Copyright